Delhi Braces for Severe Heat as Temperature Rises By 2-3 Deg C; Yellow Alert from Wednesday

Amid the overbearing heatwave across India, Delhi witnessed a jump of two to three degrees Celsius in the maximum temperature at most places on Wednesday.

This comes after a yellow alert warning of a heatwave spell was issued in the national capital starting on 28 April.

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi’s base station, recorded a maximum temperature of 41.5 degrees Celsius against 40.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

Pitampura (43.6 degrees Celsius) and Mungeshpur (44.1 degrees Celsius) reeled under a heatwave. The weather stations at Najafgarh, Ridge, and Sports Complex recorded their maximum temperature at 43.7 degrees Celsius, 43.6 degrees Celsius, and 44.2 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The mercury at the Safdarjung Observatory is expected to breach the 43-degree mark on Thursday and touch 44 degrees Celsius by Friday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The maximum temperature may even leap to 46 degrees Celsius in parts of Delhi, a Met department official said.

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 43.2 degrees Celsius on 21 April 2017. The all-time high maximum temperature for the month was 45.6 degrees Celsius on 29 April 1941.

The region had got some respite last week owing to cloudy weather due to the influence of a western disturbance over Afghanistan.

The city has recorded eight heatwave days in April this year, the maximum since 11 such days witnessed in the month in 2010.

The weather department had earlier said that northwest India and adjoining parts of central India are likely to see more intense and frequent heatwave conditions in April.

India recorded its warmest March in 122 years with a severe heatwave scorching large swathes of the country during the month. Parts of the country are also seeing wheat yields drop by up to 35 percent due to the unseasonal heat.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.