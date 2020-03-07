Take the pledge to vote

Delhi Breathes Cleanest Air This Year as Overall AQI Settles at 42

The weather office has predicted rains on Saturday as well. 'The sky will remain generally cloudy with light rain or drizzle expected during the day,' the India Meteorological Department said.

News18

Updated:March 7, 2020, 1:48 PM IST
New Delhi: The national capital on Saturday witnessed cleanest air quality of the year so far with the overall AQI at 42, under the 'good' category.

According to the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR), the air quality index (AQI) has improved due to the rains the city has been witnessing since Wednesday.

"The overall Delhi AQI is in the 'Good' category on Saturday morning. This is the cleanest air quality day of the year.

"Under the influence of western disturbance, rainfall observed over many places in the region. The regional air quality has improved significantly owing to the washout process," the SAFAR said.

The weather office has predicted rains on Saturday as well. "The sky will remain generally cloudy with light rain or drizzle expected during the day," the India Meteorological Department said.

The minimum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 12.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below the normal, while the maximum will hover wound 25 degrees Celsius.

The city has witnessed 30.1 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours till 8.30 a.m.

Delhi witnessed one of the worst air quality days last year during winters.

The air in the national capital was so toxic after Diwali that the Environmental Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) had declared a public health emergency in the Delhi-NCR and had advised people, especially children and the aged, to limit their exposure to the environment.

