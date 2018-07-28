English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Delhi Breathes 'Good' for First Time This Year as Rains Wash Away Pollutants
The Air Quality Index of New Delhi was recorded at 43 which falls under the "good" category, the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research institute (SAFAR) said.
Representative image
Loading...
New Delhi: Delhi's air quality turned "good" on Friday for the first time this year due to continuous rains that have washed away the pollutants in the air, authorities said.
The Air Quality Index of New Delhi was recorded at 43 which falls under the "good" category, Gufran Beig, a scientist at the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research institute (SAFAR), said.
An AQI in the range of 0-50 is considered ‘Good’, 51-100 ‘Satisfactory’, 101-200 ‘Moderate’, 201-300 ‘Poor’, 301-400 ‘Very Poor’ and 401-500 ‘Severe’.
The PM10 level (presence of particles with diameter less than 10mm) was recorded as ‘good’ at 39 in Delhi-NCR and 32 in Delhi. The PM2.5 level (presence of particles with diameter less than 2.5 mm) was 39 in Delhi-NCR and 21 in Delhi on Friday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board data.
Beig said the monsoon had led to a flow of clean moisture-laden winds into the city that was cleansing the air.
There was a dip in the air quality on June 13 due to dust storms in western India that pushed the pollution level to "severe plus", bringing to light that emergency-level pollution could be a "summer-time problem" too.
Also Watch
The Air Quality Index of New Delhi was recorded at 43 which falls under the "good" category, Gufran Beig, a scientist at the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research institute (SAFAR), said.
An AQI in the range of 0-50 is considered ‘Good’, 51-100 ‘Satisfactory’, 101-200 ‘Moderate’, 201-300 ‘Poor’, 301-400 ‘Very Poor’ and 401-500 ‘Severe’.
The PM10 level (presence of particles with diameter less than 10mm) was recorded as ‘good’ at 39 in Delhi-NCR and 32 in Delhi. The PM2.5 level (presence of particles with diameter less than 2.5 mm) was 39 in Delhi-NCR and 21 in Delhi on Friday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board data.
Beig said the monsoon had led to a flow of clean moisture-laden winds into the city that was cleansing the air.
There was a dip in the air quality on June 13 due to dust storms in western India that pushed the pollution level to "severe plus", bringing to light that emergency-level pollution could be a "summer-time problem" too.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
-
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
No Rights, No Home: The Tales of Women Who Are Bought and Sold By Haryana's Men
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Thursday 26 July , 2018 What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Monday 23 July , 2018 No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
Thursday 26 July , 2018 No Rights, No Home: The Tales of Women Who Are Bought and Sold By Haryana's Men
Thursday 26 July , 2018 Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Starved Jharkhand Battling Hunger, a Serial Killer
- Akshay Kumar Explains Why He Walked Out of Gulshan Kumar Biopic
- When a Lucknow Man Had a Fight With His Wife Thanks To the Traffic Police's Red Rose
- Mission: Impossible - Fallout Review: Tom Cruise Delivers An Incredible Performance
- Netflix is Giving Profile Icons a Makeover And Using Characters From its Own Shows
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...