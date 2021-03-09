Delhi Budget 2021 LIVE Updates: Singapore-Level Per Capita Income By 2047, Free Covid-19 Vaccine in Govt Hospitals, Says Manish Sisodia

Delhi Budget 2021 LIVE Updates: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is presenting the seventh budget in the assembly today, which is expected to have a special allocation for free COVID-19 vaccination at Delhi government hospitals. The budget is also likely to have proposals to open ‘Sainik Schools’ in Delhi and promote yoga at a widescale in the city, sources said. Vaccination is currently underway in Delhi at 192 hospitals, including 56 run by the Delhi government, for people aged 60 years and above and those in the age group of 45-59 years having comorbidities. “The government is expected to allocate funds for free vaccines to all people in the third phase of vaccination at its hospitals in Delhi, ” said a government source.
Currently, vaccination at government hospitals is free for elderly and those with comorbidities, while Rs 250 is being charged at private hospitals. The government is also expected to share its plan to increase Delhi’s per capita income to the level of Singapore by 2047, in the budget, the sources said. “The master plan of the Kejriwal government will focus on economic reforms and fundamental changes in trade and industries to effect a rise in per capita income so that it equals that of Singapore by 2047,” they said. The government is also expected to outline measures in the budget to simplify the trade and business processes and make them more user-friendly in the future, they said.
The Delhi government is working on a plan for taking yoga to the masses in Delhi. The government intends to popularise yoga through extensive campaign in residential areas of the city, the sources said. Besides this, the government is likely to share its plan to celebrate 75th Independence Day in 2022 through various programmes, including installing of high mast tricolour like one at Connaught Place, across the city, they added.
Delhi Budget 2021 LIVE Updates: 16377 crores will be allocated in the sphere of education which will amount to almost 1/4th of the entire Budget. Under this budget, the Delhi government plans to open 100 schools of excellence. Delhi will start a virtual model school- a unique initiative - Sisodia.Delhi will also have a new Delhi Law University. Teaching training will also be given special attention to in this budget: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Delhi Budget 2021 LIVE Updates: 'Dilli ke Phariste' scheme to reward those who help victims of road accidents has been a great success. In view of this scheme a total of 10600 victims have been saved so far. The medical expenses of such victims have been borne by the state government : Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Presentation of Economic Survey & Outcome Budget 2021-2022 https://t.co/cx4VJNO2uQ— Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) March 9, 2021
Delhi Budget 2021: Speaker Ram Niwas Goel has directed all members to carry a Covid-19 test report for attending Delhi’s budget session that begins on Monday with L-G’s speech. In view of the pandemic situation, the members have been requested to wear a face mask and practise social distancing. The members are also needed to display their identity cards while wearing face masks which would help in identifying them in the assembly complex, reported News 18.
Delhi Likely to Have Flag Masts Like CP Across the City to Celebrate 75 Years of Independence
The Delhi government is planning to celebrate 75 weeks from March 12 as “weeks of patriotism”. The government also has plans to organise functions based on the lives of BR Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh.
Budget Session 2021 of Delhi Assembly will have no Question Hour | Sources have contended that the question hour was shelved because the budget session was called with less than 15 days time available to inform the MLAs about it. “The members of the House need to file questions 12 days prior to tabling of the answer, which is not available this time,” they said.
“The government is likely to come up with announcements to celebrate the 75th Independence Day. The Kejriwal government is also likely to come up with its roadmap for Delhi by the time the country celebrates its 100th Independence Day,” sources told PTI. Read full story here.
Annual Budget 2021 to be the biggest in the history of Delhi Govt | The annual budget for 2021-22 is going to be the biggest in the history of Delhi government. It is also likely to have provisions to promote patriotism, said a source in the government. The AAP dispensation had presented Rs 65,000 crore budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal that was around 10 percent more than that of 2019-20.
The budget session commenced with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s address to the House at 11 am on Monday. It was followed by presentation of Economy Survey of Delhi (2020-21) by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. The Outcome Budget of the Delhi government for 2020-21 will also be tabled in the House by Sisodia, who is also the finance minister of the government.
BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri alleged that the AAP government has curtailed the Question Hour in the budget session to evade questions from opposition legislators. He demanded the government to hold a session giving proper time to the MLAs to ask questions.