Delhi Budget 2021 LIVE Updates: Singapore-Level Per Capita Income By 2047, Free Covid-19 Vaccine in Govt Hospitals, Says Manish Sisodia
Delhi Budget 2021 LIVE Updates: Singapore-Level Per Capita Income By 2047, Free Covid-19 Vaccine in Govt Hospitals, Says Manish Sisodia

Delhi Budget 2021 LIVE Updates: The budget is also likely to have proposals to open 'Sainik Schools' in Delhi and promote yoga on a wide scale in the city.

News18.com | March 09, 2021, 12:43 IST
Event Highlights

Delhi Budget 2021 LIVE Updates: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is presenting the seventh budget in the assembly today, which is expected to have a special allocation for free COVID-19 vaccination at Delhi government hospitals. The budget is also likely to have proposals to open ‘Sainik Schools’ in Delhi and promote yoga at a widescale in the city, sources said. Vaccination is currently underway in Delhi at 192 hospitals, including 56 run by the Delhi government, for people aged 60 years and above and those in the age group of 45-59 years having comorbidities. “The government is expected to allocate funds for free vaccines to all people in the third phase of vaccination at its hospitals in Delhi, ” said a government source.

Currently, vaccination at government hospitals is free for elderly and those with comorbidities, while Rs 250 is being charged at private hospitals. The government is also expected to share its plan to increase Delhi’s per capita income to the level of Singapore by 2047, in the budget, the sources said. “The master plan of the Kejriwal government will focus on economic reforms and fundamental changes in trade and industries to effect a rise in per capita income so that it equals that of Singapore by 2047,” they said. The government is also expected to outline measures in the budget to simplify the trade and business processes and make them more user-friendly in the future, they said.

The Delhi government is working on a plan for taking yoga to the masses in Delhi. The government intends to popularise yoga through extensive campaign in residential areas of the city, the sources said. Besides this, the government is likely to share its plan to celebrate 75th Independence Day in 2022 through various programmes, including installing of high mast tricolour like one at Connaught Place, across the city, they added.

Mar 09, 2021 12:43 (IST)

Delhi Budget 2021 LIVE Updates: Government allocates ₹50 crore for Ashram decongestion plan. Underpass at ashram chowk to be ready by June this year, says Manish Sisodia.

Mar 09, 2021 12:32 (IST)

Delhi Budget 2021 LIVE Updates:  521 crores will be allocated for promoting art and culture in the state, says Deputy CM.

Mar 09, 2021 12:28 (IST)

Delhi Budget 2021 LIVE Updates: ₹3,090 crore will be allocated for power subsidies. 90% of households in Delhi are availing power subsidies. Subsidies have also been extended to farmers and lawyers, says the deputy chief minister.

Mar 09, 2021 12:15 (IST)

Delhi Budget 2021 LIVE Updates: At present there are 6738 fleet of buses active on the roads of Delhi and the govt plans to add another 1000 buses to the count. This itself is a huge feat for Delhi govt. In future the givt aims to operate 11,000 buses on the streets of Delhi: Sisodia 

Mar 09, 2021 12:11 (IST)


Delhi Budget 2021 LIVE Updates: The aim is to have 25% of new vehicles registered in Delhi by 2024 as electric vehicles. By the 100th anniversary of independence day, Delhi should be completely free of vehicular pollution: Sisodia

Mar 09, 2021 12:06 (IST)

Delhi Budget 2021 LIVE Updates: Olympics Should be Held in Delhi, says Sisodia while addresing the Delhi assembly

Mar 09, 2021 12:01 (IST)

Delhi Budget 2021 LIVE Updates: 16377 crores will be allocated in the sphere of education which will amount to almost 1/4th of the entire Budget. Under this budget, the Delhi government plans to open 100 schools of excellence. Delhi will start a virtual model school- a unique initiative - Sisodia.Delhi will also have a new Delhi Law University. Teaching training will also be given special attention to in this budget: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia 

Mar 09, 2021 11:55 (IST)

Delhi Budget 2021 LIVE Updates: To promote 'Dhyan and yoga', govt will provide instructors in each colony and a total of 25 crore budget will be allocated towards this: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia 

Mar 09, 2021 11:53 (IST)

Delhi Budget 2021 LIVE Updates: A budget of Rs. 50 crore has been set aside for the Covid-19 vaccination drive. In total 9934 crores have been allocated for health in the 2021 budget which amounts to almost 14% of the entire budget: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia 

Mar 09, 2021 11:50 (IST)


Delhi Budget 2021 LIVE Updates: 'Dilli ke Phariste' scheme to reward those who help victims of road accidents has been a great success. In view of this scheme a total of 10600 victims have been saved so far. The medical expenses of such victims have been borne by the state government : Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Mar 09, 2021 11:46 (IST)

Delhi Budget 2021 LIVE Updates: To ease the process of being treated for minor diseases, the Delhi govt will be opening  'Mohalla Clinic' across the city. To help middle-class women get better treatment, 'Vishesh Mohalla Clinic ' will be opened in the city : Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Mar 09, 2021 11:42 (IST)

Delhi Budget 2021 LIVE Updates: Delhi will have its first Sainik School alongside Delhi Armed Forces preparatory academy where besides regular studies, students will be acquainted with NDA coaching: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia during Budget announcement in Assembly 

Mar 09, 2021 11:40 (IST)

I want to thank the whole medical fraternity including doctors, nurses, and all the frontline workers who have worked around the clock to fight the deadly pandemic. From here on the capital will see an increase in the number of hospitals bed in all covid-19 facilities: Dy CM Manish Sisodia

Mar 09, 2021 11:25 (IST)

Delhi Budget 2021 LIVE Updates: Will Celebrate 75 Weeks of Independence from March 12, Organise Programmes to Honour Bhagat Singh, Put Up Flags at 500 Spots Across Capital, Says Sisodia

Mar 09, 2021 11:22 (IST)

Delhi Budget 2021: By 2047,the per capita income of Delhite should be the same as that of a person sitting in Singapore, we are working towards that. This year budget is worth 69000 Crore: Dy CM Manish Sisodia

Mar 09, 2021 11:17 (IST)

Today I  present this 'Deshbhakti Budget' in view of the Centre's celebrations of India's 75 years of independence with 75 weeks as 'Deshbhakti Mahotsav' starting on March 12. This Budget will focus on India's 75 as well as 100 years of independence: Dy CM Manish Sisodia 

Mar 09, 2021 11:12 (IST)

Delhi Budget 2021: 'I am presenting the budget at a time when the country is celebrating its 75th year of independence,' says Deputy CM Manish Sisodia while presenting the budget. 

Mar 09, 2021 11:08 (IST)

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia presents Delhi Annual Budget 20-2021. Watch Live Here 

Mar 09, 2021 11:04 (IST)

Delhi Budget 2021: Speaker Ram Niwas Goel has directed all members to carry a Covid-19 test report for attending Delhi’s budget session that begins on Monday with L-G’s speech. In view of the pandemic situation, the members have been requested to wear a face mask and practise social distancing. The members are also needed to display their identity cards while wearing face masks which would help in identifying them in the assembly complex, reported News 18.

Mar 09, 2021 11:00 (IST)

Delhi Likely to Have Flag Masts Like CP Across the City to Celebrate 75 Years of Independence

The Delhi government is planning to celebrate 75 weeks from March 12 as “weeks of patriotism”. The government also has plans to organise functions based on the lives of BR Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh.

Mar 09, 2021 10:52 (IST)

Delhi Budget 2021: The Leader of Opposition demanded that the government extends the session for a week to allow the MLAs get answers during the question hour. The budget session will conclude on March 16.

Mar 09, 2021 10:45 (IST)
 

Budget Session 2021 of Delhi Assembly will have no Question Hour | Sources have contended that the question hour was shelved because the budget session was called with less than 15 days time available to inform the MLAs about it. “The members of the House need to file questions 12 days prior to tabling of the answer, which is not available this time,” they said.

Mar 09, 2021 10:42 (IST)

“The government is likely to come up with announcements to celebrate the 75th Independence Day. The Kejriwal government is also likely to come up with its roadmap for Delhi by the time the country celebrates its 100th Independence Day,” sources told PTI. Read full story here. 

Mar 09, 2021 10:40 (IST)
 

Annual Budget 2021 to be the biggest in the history of Delhi Govt | The annual budget for 2021-22 is going to be the biggest in the history of Delhi government. It is also likely to have provisions to promote patriotism, said a source in the government. The AAP dispensation had presented Rs 65,000 crore budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal that was around 10 percent more than that of 2019-20.

Mar 09, 2021 10:36 (IST)

Delhi Budget Live Updates: Notably, vaccination is underway in the capital city at 192 hospitals, including 56 run by the Delhi government, for people aged 60 years and above and those in the age group of 45-59 years having comorbidities.

Mar 09, 2021 10:31 (IST)


Updates: The government is expected to allocate funds for free vaccines to all people in the third phase of vaccination at its hospitals in Delhi, said a government source.

Mar 09, 2021 10:28 (IST)

Delhi Budget 2021: 'All set ... Today I am going to present my 7th budget in Delhi assembly under the visionary leadership of CM Arvind Kejriwal' tweet Manish Sisodia as he gears up to present a paperless budget at the assembly today. 

Mar 09, 2021 10:25 (IST)


Updates: The AAP government is calling it the ' budget of hope ' post-Covid-19. Among other things provision of free vaccination likely to be discussed in the budget today. 

Mar 09, 2021 10:23 (IST)

Delhi Budget Live Updates: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is set to present the 7th budget on the 2nd day of the Assembly session today.  

Manish Sisodia presents the budget for Delhi

The budget session commenced with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s address to the House at 11 am on Monday. It was followed by presentation of Economy Survey of Delhi (2020-21) by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. The Outcome Budget of the Delhi government for 2020-21 will also be tabled in the House by Sisodia, who is also the finance minister of the government.

BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri alleged that the AAP government has curtailed the Question Hour in the budget session to evade questions from opposition legislators. He demanded the government to hold a session giving proper time to the MLAs to ask questions.

Live TV LIVE TV

