Delhi Builder, 69, Jumps Off Third Floor of House As Cops Arrive to Arrest Him
Dhingra was taken to private hospital where he later succumbed to his multiple injuries. His family members alleged it was a murder case as the police team applied pressure on him. As a result, he climbed on top floor of the building and jumped off.
Representative Image. (Courtesy: Getty Images)
New Delhi: An elderly builder jumped to death from his house roof after a police team raided his residence to arrest him, an officer said on Thursday.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Milind Mahadev Dumbere said the incident occurred on the night of April 30.
"A raid was conducted by a team of Delhi Police at Virendra Dhingra's residence at Vasant Vihar to arrest him and he allegedly jumped from three storey building in fear," he said.
"Dhingra, 69, was an accused in a financial cheating case filed in CR Park police station and a non-bailable warrant was also issued against him. The police team of the district concerned raided his house to arrest him and subsequently he jumped from top floor of the building," Dumbere added.
Dhingra was taken to private hospital where he later succumbed to his multiple injuries.
Meanwhile, Dhingra's family members alleged it was a murder case as the police team applied pressure on him. As a result, he climbed on top floor of the building and jumped off.
Police, however, dismissed the allegations but said a probe has been ordered.
"We have constituted a high level inquiry committee to investigate this case from all angles," Dumbere added.
