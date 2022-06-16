Delhi: Building Collapses in Paharganj Area, Some Rescued, Many Feared Trapped

A building collapsed in Delhi’s Paharganj area near Khanna market on Thursday evening. According to the fire department officials, three people were rescued and several others were feared trapped in the collapsed building.

A house collapse call was received at around 8:40 pm.

Seven fire engines have rushed to the spot and a rescue operation is underway in which a man and his three children, including a three-year-old child, were rescued.

More details are awaited.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.