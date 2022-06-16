CHANGE LANGUAGE
Delhi: Building Collapses in Paharganj Area, Some Rescued, Many Feared Trapped
Delhi: Building Collapses in Paharganj Area, Some Rescued, Many Feared Trapped

Seven fire engines have rushed to the spot and a rescue operation is underway

News Desk

A building collapsed in Delhi’s Paharganj area near Khanna market on Thursday evening. According to the fire department officials, three people were rescued and several others were feared trapped in the collapsed building.

A house collapse call was received at around 8:40 pm.

Seven fire engines have rushed to the spot and a rescue operation is underway in which a man and his three children, including a three-year-old child, were rescued.

More details are awaited.

first published:June 16, 2022, 21:36 IST