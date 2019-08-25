Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Delhi Businessman Falls for Bluff 'GST Call', Loses Rs 7.8 Lakh on Trip to Philippines

The caller had told the victim that the GST number of his company had not been updated in the bank records and fetched for the necessary documents.

News18.com

Updated:August 25, 2019, 1:03 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Delhi Businessman Falls for Bluff 'GST Call', Loses Rs 7.8 Lakh on Trip to Philippines
Image for representation.
Loading...

New Delhi: A businessman from Delhi was left flustered during a trip to Philippines upon discovering that approximately Rs 7.8 lakh has been siphoned off from his bank account.

After the victim, who runs a shop in Shakarpur in East Delhi, returned to the city and got in touch with his bank regarding the fraud, he was apprised that someone had changed the registered mobile number, which was also attached with his bank account, the Times of India reported.

Following this, he immediately filed a complaint at the Preet Vihar police station. A case under relevant sections of fraud has been registered at the Preet Vihar police station.

In his statement, he said that he had received a call on July 3 from someone claiming to be the customer care executive of his bank. The caller had told him that the GST number of his company had not been updated in the bank records and fetched for the necessary documents. The victim fell for the bluff and mailed all the ‘necessary’ documents to a given email ID.

On July 18 when he was in Philippines, the victim checked his bank balance only to realise that lakhs of money had been withdrawn from his account without his knowledge.

The culprits had allegedly submitted a written application on the fake letterhead of the victim’s company to change the registered mobile number.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram