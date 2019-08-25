Delhi Businessman Falls for Bluff 'GST Call', Loses Rs 7.8 Lakh on Trip to Philippines
The caller had told the victim that the GST number of his company had not been updated in the bank records and fetched for the necessary documents.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: A businessman from Delhi was left flustered during a trip to Philippines upon discovering that approximately Rs 7.8 lakh has been siphoned off from his bank account.
After the victim, who runs a shop in Shakarpur in East Delhi, returned to the city and got in touch with his bank regarding the fraud, he was apprised that someone had changed the registered mobile number, which was also attached with his bank account, the Times of India reported.
Following this, he immediately filed a complaint at the Preet Vihar police station. A case under relevant sections of fraud has been registered at the Preet Vihar police station.
In his statement, he said that he had received a call on July 3 from someone claiming to be the customer care executive of his bank. The caller had told him that the GST number of his company had not been updated in the bank records and fetched for the necessary documents. The victim fell for the bluff and mailed all the ‘necessary’ documents to a given email ID.
On July 18 when he was in Philippines, the victim checked his bank balance only to realise that lakhs of money had been withdrawn from his account without his knowledge.
The culprits had allegedly submitted a written application on the fake letterhead of the victim’s company to change the registered mobile number.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The Royal Enfield Twin Endurance Render Puts All The Right Ideas Into Our Heads
- India vs West Indies: Need to be More Patient in the Middle: Rahul
- Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan Share Condolences After Arun Jaitley Passes Away
- Paul Pogba, Twitter And Racism: An Uneasy Relation Between Footballers And Fans
- 'Choked' by Husband’s Extreme Love and Affection, UAE Woman Seeks Divorce