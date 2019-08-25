Delhi Businessman Falls for Bluff 'GST Call', Loses Rs 7.8 Lakh on Trip to Philippines

New Delhi: A businessman from Delhi was left flustered during a trip to Philippines upon discovering that approximately Rs 7.8 lakh has been siphoned off from his bank account.

After the victim, who runs a shop in Shakarpur in East Delhi, returned to the city and got in touch with his bank regarding the fraud, he was apprised that someone had changed the registered mobile number, which was also attached with his bank account, the Times of India reported.

Following this, he immediately filed a complaint at the Preet Vihar police station. A case under relevant sections of fraud has been registered at the Preet Vihar police station.

In his statement, he said that he had received a call on July 3 from someone claiming to be the customer care executive of his bank. The caller had told him that the GST number of his company had not been updated in the bank records and fetched for the necessary documents. The victim fell for the bluff and mailed all the ‘necessary’ documents to a given email ID.

On July 18 when he was in Philippines, the victim checked his bank balance only to realise that lakhs of money had been withdrawn from his account without his knowledge.

The culprits had allegedly submitted a written application on the fake letterhead of the victim’s company to change the registered mobile number.

