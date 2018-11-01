English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi Businessman Hit With Rods, Stabbed And Run Over by Friends Over Loan
The victim was found lying on a secluded stretch near Gandhi Vihar in Timarpur.
Photo for representation only. (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi A 35-year-old businessman died allegedly after being hit with an iron rod, stabbed and then run over by his two friends, one of whom had borrowed money from him and was unable to repay, police said Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Pawan Bathla, they added.
The incident took place on Tuesday in North Delhi's Timarpur area.
One of the accused was unable to pay loan he had taken from the victim and hatched the conspiracy to kill him, the police said.
The two men called the victim to an isolated location on the pretext of paying him interest on the loan of Rs 2.35 lakh. Then, the two men allegedly hit him with an iron rod, stabbed him and ran over him using his vehicle, a senior police officer said.
A passerby, who saw a man being run over by a vehicle, informed the police about it around 9.30 pm on Tuesday, the officer said.
The victim was found lying on a secluded stretch near Gandhi Vihar in Timarpur. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, the officer added.
The accused -- Nitin and another person Mannu Wadhwa -- were arrested on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Nupur Prasad said.
During interrogation, Nitin told the police that revealed he was not able to repay loan he had taken from Pawan Bathla, so he, along with Wadhwa, hatched the conspiracy to kill him.
A case has registered, the police said.
The deceased was identified as Pawan Bathla, they added.
The incident took place on Tuesday in North Delhi's Timarpur area.
One of the accused was unable to pay loan he had taken from the victim and hatched the conspiracy to kill him, the police said.
The two men called the victim to an isolated location on the pretext of paying him interest on the loan of Rs 2.35 lakh. Then, the two men allegedly hit him with an iron rod, stabbed him and ran over him using his vehicle, a senior police officer said.
A passerby, who saw a man being run over by a vehicle, informed the police about it around 9.30 pm on Tuesday, the officer said.
The victim was found lying on a secluded stretch near Gandhi Vihar in Timarpur. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, the officer added.
The accused -- Nitin and another person Mannu Wadhwa -- were arrested on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Nupur Prasad said.
During interrogation, Nitin told the police that revealed he was not able to repay loan he had taken from Pawan Bathla, so he, along with Wadhwa, hatched the conspiracy to kill him.
A case has registered, the police said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
The Infamous Mountains of India's Capital
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
From World's Tallest Statue to Train to Unity Run: How PM Modi is Taking Forward Patel's Legacy
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
Thursday 01 November , 2018 The Infamous Mountains of India's Capital
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 From World's Tallest Statue to Train to Unity Run: How PM Modi is Taking Forward Patel's Legacy
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sajid Khan Replies to IFTDA Notice, Apologises For Causing Embarassment to Film Body
- Ayushmann Shares Heartwarming Throwback Photo with Wife Tahira on Wedding Anniversary
- Delhi Pollution - Top 5 CNG Cars to Buy in India: Hyundai Santro, Maruti Suzuki Alto and More
- From Sonam Kapoor to Twinkle Khanna, Bollywood Celebrates Halloween; See Pics
- Apple MacBook Air, Mac Mini And All New iPad Pro Launched: Price, Specifications And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...