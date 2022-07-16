Delhi Businessman Kills Wife, Two Minor Daughters and Self Over Huge Debt

Upset over heavy losses in his business, a 40-year-old man allegedly shot himself dead after gunning down his wife and two minor daughters in Delhi on Friday, police said.

The incident took place at the house of the businessman, Israr Ahmed, in northeast Delhi’s Jafrabad area, they said.

According to preliminary inquiry, Ahmed first got his wife and daughters, aged eight and nine, intoxicated and then shot them dead. Later, he also shot himself dead, the police said. Ahmed’s parents and other family members live in the same building and found the bodies on the fourth floor, a senior police official said.

During the investigation, Ahmed’s mobile phone was seized. In his phone, a video was found in which he stated that he was taking the extreme step due to a financial crisis and huge debt, the official said. Ahmed and his wife leave behind two sons aged 4 and 13, he added.

An automatic pistol used by Ahmed and empty cartridges were recovered from the spot, the police said.

