Delhi Businessman Shoots Dead Wife and Daughter in Car on Yamuna E-way Before Turning Gun on Himself
His minor son was found critically injured inside the car and has been hospitalised, the police said.
Representative image.
Mathura (UP): A Delhi-based businessman allegedly shot dead his wife and minor daughter before killing himself inside a car that was found on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district where they had gone for New Year celebrations, police said on Wednesday.
His minor son was found critically injured inside the car and has been hospitalised, the police said.
The incident came to light when a patrolling vehicle of the police noticed the static Mathura-registered vehicle at the 105th milestone near Vrindavan cut, Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Films of the Decade: Why Peepli Live Represents the Year 2010 in Hindi Cinema
- If The FASTag For Your Car Is Not Read by Scanners at Toll Plazas, Your Trip is Free
- Rohit Shetty Reveals Downsides of Working With Katrina Kaif
- TikTok Transparency Report: India Logged Maximum Interventions To Take Down Content
- Year in Review: Microsoft in 2019 Was All About Microsoft in 2020