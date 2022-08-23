Delhi: Butcher Held for Raping, Killing 8-yr-old Girl Who Found Out About His Affair With Her Mother

The Delhi Police has arrested a butcher for allegedly raping and killing an eight-year-old girl and later dumping her body in Central Delhi.

The victim had seen Rizwan, alias Badshah, in a compromising position with her mother hence he decided to kill her.

According to the victim’s father, he was sleeping at his home with his wife and four children on the intervening night of August 4 and 5. At about 4 am, when he woke up he found one of his daughters missing. His desperate search in nearby areas did not yield any result, a senior police official quoted the man as saying.

A case under section 363 IPC was lodged and an investigation taken up. Extensive search of the victim was made but no clue was found.

On August 18, the body was found near Yamuna Khadar area in the IP estate with a sharp injury. At this, Section 302 IPC and POCSO act was added and investigation was taken up.

Looking at the sensitivity of the case a team of 50 police personnel was constituted.

A manhunt was launched to find the accused. All the nearby CCTV cameras were checked but no clue was found. About 200 persons living in and around Yamuna Khadar area were also interrogated.

Thereafter, secret information was received that Badshah used to visit the jhuggi frequently and was seen attempting to befriend the victim by buying her chocolates.

Further probe also revealed that on the day of the incident, the accused had come to Yamuna Khadar and was held.

On sustained interrogation, he confessed to the crime.

He had developed intimacy with the victim’s mother and befriended the girl. He further disclosed that the girl had seen him in a compromising position with her mother and hence he decided to kill her.

“Badshah disclosed that on the day of the incident, he reached the neighbourhood and consumed drugs and waited till night. He reached the jhuggi and found the minor sleeping inside with her family. He then kidnapped her and took her to a secluded place where he assaulted her and slit her throat and mutilated the face,” the police said.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here