Delhi Cab Driver Held for Making Obscene Gestures in Front of Woman Advocate
According to the police, the lawyer had boarded the cab from Gurgaon for Delhi High Court, when the driver made obscene gestures, following which she called the police and lodged a written complaint.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: A 38-year-old cab driver was arrested for allegedly making obscene gestures in front of a woman advocate here on Friday, police said.
The accused has been identified as Satish Sharma, a resident of Nilothi, they said.
According to the police, the lawyer had boarded the cab from Gurgaon for Delhi High Court, when the driver made obscene gestures, following which she called the police and lodged a written complaint.
Later, a case under sections 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of IPC was registered at Tilak Marg police station. The accused was also arrested, police added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Here's What Urvashi Rautela Has to Say About Delhi Girls on Valentine's Day
- Sushma Swaraj: Fiesty Leader, Friendly Minister | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
- This Scary Map Shows How Coronavirus May Be Spreading Globally Through Wuhan Travellers
- Nike React Infinity Run Review: Without Doubt, Miles Ahead of The Adidas Boost
- Maharashtra Govt's 'Shiv Bhojan' at Rs 10 is a Rage with Over 2 Lakh Meals sold in 17 Days