Delhi Cabinet Approves Pay Scale Revision of Employees of Govt-run Colleges, Universities
The cabinet also approved the Education Department's proposal for nominating the Quality Council of India (QCI) as System Integrator (SI) for comprehensive evaluation exercise of schools in the national capital being undertaken by the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR).
File photo of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: The Delhi Cabinet approved on Monday a revision of pay scale of employees of government-run colleges and universities as per the recommendation of the 7th pay commission.
"The Cabinet approved the Department of Higher Education's proposal for the grant of revised pay scales to teachers and equivalent cadres and administrative posts in universities and colleges following the revision of pay scales of central government employees on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC)," an official statement said.
Revised pay scales will be granted with effect from January 1, 2016.
The Delhi government is running three universities, one institute, 12 fully funded and 16 partially funded colleges under the Delhi University.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
