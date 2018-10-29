Delhi Cabinet Approves Pay Scale Revision of Employees of Govt-run Colleges, Universities

The Delhi Cabinet approved on Monday a revision of pay scale of employees of government-run colleges and universities as per the recommendation of the 7th pay commission."The Cabinet approved the Department of Higher Education's proposal for the grant of revised pay scales to teachers and equivalent cadres and administrative posts in universities and colleges following the revision of pay scales of central government employees on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC)," an official statement said.Revised pay scales will be granted with effect from January 1, 2016.The Delhi government is running three universities, one institute, 12 fully funded and 16 partially funded colleges under the Delhi University.The cabinet also approved the Education Department's proposal for nominating the Quality Council of India (QCI) as System Integrator (SI) for comprehensive evaluation exercise of schools in the national capital being undertaken by the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR).In this regard, the DCPCR had constituted a working group comprising representatives from the Directorate of Education of the Delhi government, three MCDs, New Delhi Municipal Council, State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) and District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), the Delhi Cantonment Board, private schools and civil society organisations.The working group after deliberations of nearly three months submitted its report outlining the evaluation framework, process and use cases.