Delhi Cabinet Approves Rs 36 Crore Expenditure for Anti-Pollution Campaigns
One of the major reasons behind this increase in pollution levels is the stubble burning that takes place in Delhi's neighbouring states.
File photo of Delhi Assembly.
New Delhi: The Delhi Cabinet on Saturday approved an expenditure of Rs 36 crore for carrying out mass awareness campaigns against pollution in the national capital, an official statement said.
While there has been a 25 per cent reduction in pollution in Delhi, the winter months see a major spike in pollution levels, it said.
According to the statement, one of the major reasons behind this increase in pollution levels is the stubble burning that takes place in Delhi's neighbouring states.
One of the challenges faced by any government in such a situation is regarding compliance and citizens' participation in emergency measures as they often intrude upon the regular lives of people, it said.
"This is the reason why a massive public awareness campaign is necessary, not merely to inform the citizens about the specific modalities, but also to build the confidence of citizens to participate in such measures," the statement said.
"The Cabinet has approved an expenditure of Rs 36 crore from the Budget of the Directorate of Information and Publicity towards the mass awareness campaigns," it stated.
Various measures being taken by the government to check the pollution levels in Delhi include implementation of the odd-even road rationing scheme from November 4 to 15 and distribution of free masks to city residents, among others, the statement said.
The Delhi government is committed to not just further reducing pollution in the months to come, but also to protect citizens from the health hazards posed by the sudden spike in air pollution, it said.
