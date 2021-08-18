Delhi Cantonment Rape Case: SIT Finds Accused Priest is a Porn Addict

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Delhi Police in its probe has found that the main accused in the gang rape and murder case of a nine-year-old Dalit girl in Delhi Cantonment area was a porn addict.

“While investigating the case we have learnt that the main accused, the priest, was a porn addict,” said an officer part of the SIT.

The officer further added that during the investigation they have also found out that the main accused used to regularly call the minor to his place and got himself massaged by her.

The SIT team have also learnt that the girl did not die of electrocution but was murdered after being raped.

“The crime scene was recreated by our team and during this event we found out that the water cooler was functioning properly and there was no chance the girl could be electrocuted to death,” added the officer.

The officer further said that the priest had told the police during investigation that the girl died due to electrocution following a malfunction in the water cooler. “Trying to hide the crime, the accused during questioning told the SIT that he had contacted an electrician to fix the problem,” said the officer.

The officer further added that the electrician, also a witness to the case, told us that the priest had not contacted him or had ever asked him to fix the water cooler.

The SIT is gearing up to file a chargesheet at the earliest. “The chargesheet will be filed latest by the end of the month,” said the officer.

A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped, murdered and forcibly cremated by a priest at Nangal village in Delhi Cantonment area on August 1. The accused after cremating the girl informed her parents that she died of electrocution. With the victim’s family member reporting the incident to the police, it sparked nationwide outrage and several protest marches in the national capital demanding stringent action against the priest and other accused.

