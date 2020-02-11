Delhi Cantt Election Result 2020 Live Updates:Counting of Votes Begin

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Delhi Cantt (Delhi Cantonment) (दिल्ली कैंट), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Delhi region and New Delhi district of Delhi (दिल्ली) and falls under the Delhi Cantonment Board. It shares inter-state border with no other state. Delhi Cantt is part of 4. New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Delhi Cantt has the least number (115) of polling stations in Delhi, while Vikaspuri (376) has the highest. Delhi Cantt. recorded the lowest voter turnout (58.59%) in the 2015 Assembly elections. In four Assembly seats in Delhi there are fewer voters in 2020 than in the 2015 Assembly polls: Shakur Basti, Badli, Delhi Cantt and Rajinder Nagar. Three constituencies in Delhi recorded a turnout which was more than 10% lower than 2015: Delhi Cantt (-13.23%), New Delhi (-12.57%) and Rajouri Garden (-10.56%). Seelampur (71.22%) registered the highest voter turnout in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections and Delhi Cantt (45.36%) registered the lowest.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.11%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 88.3%. Much of the electorate in this constituency are categoried as those from the Lower Income Group.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 1,29,338 eligible electors, of which 75,570 were male, 53,762 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Delhi Cantt in 2020 is 711.42.

Among the first-time voters in 2020 in Delhi Cantt, there are a total of 2070 voters in the 18-19 years age group.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 1,32,233 eligible electors, of which 77,910 were male, 54,128 female and 11 voters of the third gender.

In the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,09,420 eligible electors, of which 64,516 were male, 44,710 female and 9 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 elections, there were a total of 75,259 eligible electors, of which 41,896 were male, 33,178 female.

The number of service voters in Delhi Cantt in 2015 was 184. In 2013, there were 185 and in 2008 there were 185.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Surender Singh of AAP won in this seat by defeating Karan Singh Tanwar of BJP by a margin of 11,198 votes which was 14.46% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 51.82% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2013, Surender Singh of AAP won in this seat defeating Karan Singh Tanwar of BJP by a margin of 355 votes which was 0.54% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 39.67% in 2013 in the seat.

In the 2008 Assembly elections, Karan Singh Tanwar of BJP won in this seat defeating Ashok Ahuja of INC by a margin of 7,261 votes which was 17.03% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 55.58% in 2008 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 38. Delhi Cantt Assembly segment of New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Meenakashi Lekhi won the New Delhi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the New Delhi Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 10 contestants. In 2013, 11 candidates battled for the seat and in 2008 there were a total of 16 candidates.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Delhi Cantt are: Nand Kishore Beniwal (BSP), Manish Singh (BJP), Virender Singh Kadian (AAP), Surender Singh (NCP), Sandeep Tanwar (INC), Nagendra Kumar Tiwari (NYP), Sachin Kumar (BSNP), Ishwar (IND), Bir Singh Chauhan (IND), Manoj Bawan (IND), Sachin (IND), Sanjeev Kumar (IND).

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Delhi state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 45.36%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 58.59%, while it was 60.22% in 2013. In 2008, 56.71% of the electorate turned out to vote. The turnout change in 2020 over 2015 is -13.23%.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls on Saturday, February 8, 2020 of the Delhi Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 115 polling stations in 38. Delhi Cantt constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 142. In 2013 there were 112 polling stations and in 2008, there were 90.

Extent:

38. Delhi Cantt constituency comprises of the following areas of New Delhi district of Delhi: Delhi Cantt - Ward No 1 Delhi Cantt - Ward No 2 Delhi Cantt - Ward No 3 Delhi Cantt - Ward No 4 Delhi Cantt - Ward No 5 Delhi Cantt - Ward No 6 Delhi Cantt - Ward No 7 N Delhi Municipal Corporation-Charge No. 9 (Part) EB No. 18-140, 301-302 and 1201-1208. 8 municipal wards (Delhi Cantonment Board Ward No. 1, Delhi Cantonment Board Ward No. 2, Delhi Cantonment Board Ward No. 3 (Vasant Vihar), Delhi Cantonment Board Ward No. 4, Delhi Cantonment Board Ward No. 5, Delhi Cantonment Board Ward No. 6, Delhi Cantonment Board Ward No. 7, Delhi Cantonment Board Ward No. 8) of the Delhi Cantonment Board fall under this constituency. It shares an inter-state border with no other state.

The total area covered by Delhi Cantt is 55.33 square kilometres. This constituency encompasses the following Indian postal PIN codes: 110010, 110011, 110012, 110021, 110028, 110037, 110057

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Delhi Cantt is: 28°35'25.4"N 77°04'12.7"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Delhi Cantt results.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.