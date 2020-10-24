Delhi Capitals Win Toss, Opt To Bowl Against KKR

Abu Dhabi: Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders in their Indian Premier League match here on Saturday. In the Capitals playing XI, Anrich Nortje and Ajinkya Rahane came in place of Daniel Sams and Prithvi Shaw.

KKR also made a couple of changes, replacing Tom Banton and Kuldeep Yadav with Sunil Narine and Kamlesh Nagarkoti. Teams: Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant(w), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Tushar Deshpande, Anrich Nortje.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (w), Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy.

