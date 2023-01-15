Delhi: Car Carries Man on Bonnet, Police Register Case Against Driver

The police have registered a case against the driver of a vehicle after a video of a man clinging to the bonnet of the moving car was widely circulated on social media, officials said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Ishant Sapolia, has been arrested, they said.

In the video, a person is seen on the bonnet of the white coloured car, they said.

Police found that a car had brushed passed another four-wheeler at Ring Road in Rajouri Garden following which there were a quarrel between two people — Jaiprakash and Ishant Sapolia, a senior police officer said.

Sapolia along with another person named Harvinder Kohli who was with Jaiprakash and was seen clinging onto the bonnet of the car, received minor injuries during the scuffle. Both were sent to GGS hospital for medical examination, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said.

During the analysis of CCTV footage, police found that Kohli is a property dealer and was clinging onto the bonnet of the car after the scuffle, the DCP said.

Sapolia asked Kohli several times to move aside, but the builder didn't move, following which Sapolia drove his car around 100-200 metres carrying the victim on the bonnet of the vehicle, police said.

A case under section 279 (rash driving), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against Ishant Sapolia, a resident of Bhopura in Ghaziabad, and he was arrested, police said.

Earlier, a 20-year-old woman was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by a car which dragged her for 12 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala. Seven people have been arrested in connection with the accident.

