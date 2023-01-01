Delhi Woman Killed After Car Hits Her, Drags Body for Several Kms; AAP Says ‘Jungle Raj’ Under LG Saxena

A woman was killed after she was hit a car that dragged her body for several kilometres in the wee hours on Sunday. Five people have been arrested in connection with the woman’s death.

The woman, who was working part-time in marriage functions, was returning home in Aman Vihar from one such event when the car hit her. After being hit by the car, the body got entangled in the wheel of the car and was dragged alongside, the Delhi Police noted.

The accused have been identified as Deepak Khanna (26) who works as a driver in Gramin Sewa, Amit Khanna (25) who works for SBI cards Uttam Nagar, Krishnan (27) who works at a Spanish Culture Centre at CP New Delhi, Mithun (26) who works as a hairdresser Naraina and Manoj Mittal (27) who works as a ration dealer at P Block Sultanpuri.

The incident came to light when the police received a PCR call around 3:24 am informing that a grey color car was seen dragging a body. The police reached the crime spot and after inspection, the body of the deceased was sent to SGM Hospital, Mangolpuri wherein the doctor declared her brought dead. A scooty was also recovered from the spot which belong to the deceased.

According to the police, the girl had suffered grievous injuries and was discovered completely naked as a result of being dragged around for over several km.

Commenting on the horrific crime, NCW’s Swati Malihal said “A naked dead body of a girl was found in Delhi’s Kanjhawala, it is being told that some boys in an inebriated state hit her scooty with a car and dragged her for several kilometers. This matter is very dangerous, I am issuing an appearance summons to Delhi Police. The whole truth should come out."

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said the accountability of LG VK Saxena should be fixed as the police comes directly under him. Hitting out at the LG, he said “Jungle Raj" has come in Delhi under Saxena.

“It has been seven months or 210 days since the new LG took over the post. There are 209 police stations in Delhi. How many police stations has the LG sir visited so far?" he asked.

“Is there no accountability of the LG of Delhi? Police comes directly under BJP’s LG, Jungle Raj has come in Delhi under him. Is his job only to write letters to others? His accountability should be fixed," he said in another tweet.

