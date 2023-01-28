Delhi: Car Rams into Scooter, Drags Man Stuck Between Bonnet and Windshield for 350m; 5 Held

In yet another hit and drag case reported from Delhi, one man was killed while another was injured after a scooter they were riding, collided with a car and dragged along the two-wheeler’s driver on the bonnet of the vehicle for about 350 metres in Keshavpuram in the wee hours of Friday morning.

According to the police, the incident occurred when five students, all aged between 19 and 21 were returning from a marriage function in an inebriated condition and speeding away on the road of Delhi in a Tata Zest car.

It was around 3 am at night when the said car rammed into a Honda Activa scooter at Prerna Chowk in Delhi’s Kanhaiya Nagar area. The men riding the cooter were identified as Kailash Bhatnagar and Sumit Khari. After being hit by the car, Kailash who was driving the scooter jumped in the air and got stuck between the car’s windshield and the bonnet which had opened as a result of the collision.

The other man namely Sumit was thrown off the vehicle and fell on the car’s roof before tumbling down the four-wheeler while the scooter got stuck in the bumper of the car.

The accused attempted to flee the spot and dragged Kailash for 350 metres along with them, a report by India Today reported. However, two PCR vans of the Keshavapuram police station, which were on patrolling duty, witnessed the incident, chased the car, and intercepted the vehicle.

On being caught, two of the accused, Praveen alias Silli (20) and Divyansh stepped out of the car and started fleeing the spot but were eventually arrested. Three others who were traveling in the car managed to flee but were later arrested during the course of the investigation.

Kailash was declared brought dead while Sumit is currently under treatment and his condition is said to be critical.

The medical tests revealed that all of them were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident, claimed India Today.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police have registered a case against all five accused under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder, 304A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), and 34 (common intention) of the IPC, sections 50 and 177 of the Delhi Motor Vehicle Roads and 39 and 192 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Investigation into the case is underway, informed the police.

