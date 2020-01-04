Delhi CEO Office Launches Dedicated Helpline Facility for Persons with Disability
Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi, Ranbir Singh said in view of the upcoming polls, this unique step has been taken to ensure 'maximum participation of PwD voters and dedicated accessibility of 1950 helpline services to them'.
New Delhi: To ensure maximum participation of voters with disability in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, poll authorities in the city have added a dedicated facility on voters helpline for such electorate, official said.
Presently, the voter helpline -- 1950 -- is available in English and Hindi for registration of grievances.
"This facility informs, educates and communicates election-related information. Now, a new feature has been added which empowers the Persons with Disability (PwD) to register their complaints directly," the Delhi CEO Office said in a statement.
Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Delhi, Ranbir Singh said in view of the upcoming polls, this unique step has been taken to ensure "maximum participation of PwD voters and dedicated accessibility of 1950 helpline services to them".
A new option in the voter helpline will exclusively register the complaints or grievances of "PwD voters by directly connecting them with the call centre," the statement said.
"The CEO, Delhi would also inquire about the status of the complaints received and the satisfaction level of the complainant by obtaining feedback directly from them and reopen the complaint if they are not found satisfied with the action taken," it said.
