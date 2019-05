Delhi CET Admit Card 2019: DTTE to Release Delhi Polytechnic Admit Card Today at cetdelhi.nic.in

| The Department of Training and Technical Education, Delhi will be releasing the Delhi CET Admit Card 2019 today (May 29) at its official site cetdelhi.nic.in The state level polytechnic exam Delhi Common Entrance Test or also popular as Delhi Polytechnic Examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 8 and June 9. Candidates appearing for the Delhi Polytechnic Examination for this academic session are advised to download their Delhi CET Admit Card 2019, Delhi Polytechnic Admit Card 2019, DTTE Delhi CET Admit Card 2019 from the DTTE’s homepage.Step 1- Visit the Department of Training and Technical Education, Delhi official’s webpage cetdelhi.nic.in Step 2- Click on the Delhi CET Admit Card 2019 linkStep 3- Enter your Delhi CET application number, roll numberStep 4- The Delhi Polytechnic admit card 2019 will be displayed on the screenStep 5- Download and take a print out as it had to be shown at respective Delhi CET 2019 exam centerThe timing of written Delhi CET 2019 examination is 9.15 am to 12.30 pm for first shift and for the second shift it is 1.15 pm to 4.30 pm. The question paper 150 Objective type questions and each questions has 4 marks. The result for the Delhi CET or Polytechnic Examination is to be declared on June 21.