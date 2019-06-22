Delhi CET Result 2019 Announced at cetdelhi.nic.in, How to Check
The Delhi CET Result 2019 for admission to engineering and non-engineering diploma courses has released on the official website of DTTE cetdelhi.nic.in
(Image: News18.com)
Delhi CET Result 2019 | The Department of Training and Technical Education (DTTE), New Delhi has declared the Delhi CET Result 2019. The Delhi CET 2019 Result for admission to engineering and non-engineering diploma courses has released on the official website of DTTE cetdelhi.nic.in. However, the timing for uploaded of Delhi CET Result 2019 is not yet official. Further, students can read the Delhi CET Result 2019 notification by clicking on this URL.
Reportedly, the Delhi CET Result 2019 will also be hosted by the Guru Govind Singh Indraprastha (GGSIP) University on its homepage ipu.ac.in. Once the Delhi CET Result 2019 is declared, the counselling process is likely to start from June 22 and academic session for the current year will begin from August onwards. The Delhi Common Entrance Test (CET) was held on June 8 and June 9.
Candidates waiting for their Delhi CET 2019 Result, are advised to stay hooked to the Department of Training and Technical Education’s website and get the latest updates. However, steps involved in the download of Delhi CET 2019 Result are given below-
How to download Delhi CET Result 2019
Step 1- Visit the exam convener’s official website cetdelhi.nic.in.
Step 2- On homepage, you will get CET Result 2019 download tab, click on it
Step 3- Enter the required details and submit them
Step 4- The Delhi CET Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen
Step 5- Download the soft copy of PFD and take a printout
Also Watch
-
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
Union Budget 2019: Ten Things That India Expects From FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Maiden Budget
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple And Third Parties Cannot Access Your Health Data, Including Cycle Tracking For Women
- Tata Harrier vs MG Hector Spec Comparison - Dimensions, Features, Design, Video Review and More
- Google Pixel 4 Leaks in New Mint Green and White Colour Variants
- Rahul Gandhi Shares Photo of Dogs Doing Yoga and Calls it 'New India', No One Knows Why
- 'UPCop' Uttar Pradesh Police App Now Enables Filing of FIR Online
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s