Delhi CET Result 2019 Announced at cetdelhi.nic.in, How to Check

The Delhi CET Result 2019 for admission to engineering and non-engineering diploma courses has released on the official website of DTTE cetdelhi.nic.in

Trending Desk

Updated:June 22, 2019, 3:34 PM IST
Delhi CET Result 2019 Announced at cetdelhi.nic.in, How to Check
Delhi CET Result 2019 | The Department of Training and Technical Education (DTTE), New Delhi has declared the Delhi CET Result 2019. The Delhi CET 2019 Result for admission to engineering and non-engineering diploma courses has released on the official website of DTTE cetdelhi.nic.in. However, the timing for uploaded of Delhi CET Result 2019 is not yet official. Further, students can read the Delhi CET Result 2019 notification by clicking on this URL.

Reportedly, the Delhi CET Result 2019 will also be hosted by the Guru Govind Singh Indraprastha (GGSIP) University on its homepage ipu.ac.in. Once the Delhi CET Result 2019 is declared, the counselling process is likely to start from June 22 and academic session for the current year will begin from August onwards. The Delhi Common Entrance Test (CET) was held on June 8 and June 9.

Candidates waiting for their Delhi CET 2019 Result, are advised to stay hooked to the Department of Training and Technical Education’s website and get the latest updates. However, steps involved in the download of Delhi CET 2019 Result are given below-

How to download Delhi CET Result 2019

Step 1- Visit the exam convener’s official website cetdelhi.nic.in.

Step 2- On homepage, you will get CET Result 2019 download tab, click on it

Step 3- Enter the required details and submit them

Step 4- The Delhi CET Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5- Download the soft copy of PFD and take a printout

