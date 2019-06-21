Delhi CET Result 2019 Expected Shortly at cetdelhi.nic.in, How to Check
The Delhi CET Result 2019 for admission to engineering and non-engineering diploma courses will be published on the official website of DTTE cetdelhi.nic.in
(Image: News18.com)
Delhi CET Result 2019 | The Department of Training and Technical Education (DTTE), New Delhi is set to declare the Delhi CET Result 2019 shortly. The Delhi CET 2019 Result for admission to engineering and non-engineering diploma courses will be published on the official website of DTTE cetdelhi.nic.in. However, the timing for uploaded of Delhi CET Result 2019 is not yet official. Further, students can read the Delhi CET Result 2019 notification by clicking on this URL.
Reportedly, the Delhi CET Result 2019 will also be hosted by the Guru Govind Singh Indraprastha (GGSIP) University on its homepage ipu.ac.in. Once the Delhi CET Result 2019 is declared, the counselling process is likely to start from June 22 and academic session for the current year will begin from August onwards. The Delhi Common Entrance Test (CET) was held on June 8 and June 9.
Candidates waiting for their Delhi CET 2019 Result, are advised to stay hooked to the Department of Training and Technical Education’s website and get the latest updates. However, steps involved in the download of Delhi CET 2019 Result are given below-
How to download Delhi CET Result 2019
Step 1- Visit the exam convener’s official website cetdelhi.nic.in.
Step 2- On homepage, you will get CET Result 2019 download tab, click on it
Step 3- Enter the required details and submit them
Step 4- The Delhi CET Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen
Step 5- Download the soft copy of PFD and take a printout
Also Watch
-
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
Union Budget 2019: Ten Things That India Expects From FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Maiden Budget
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
BJP MPs Greet Owaisi With ‘Jai Shree Ram’ Slogans, He Retorts With ‘Allahu Akbar’ And ‘Jai Hind’ Slogan
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amitabh Bachchan's Quirky First Look from Gulabo Sitabo Revealed, See it Here
- Shilpa Shetty Makes Yoga The Fitness Mantra For Fans
- Here's How Indian TikTok Users are Celebrating International Yoga Day 2019
- Top Upcoming Electric Vehicles to Launch in India by 2020: Hyundai Kona, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV and More
- Virat Kohli Spends Time With School Children During Cricket Clinic
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s