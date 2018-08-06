GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Delhi Chartered Accountant Shot at Allegedly after She Ended Relationship

They were in a relationship but the woman ended it. He attacked the victim at her relative's house, police said.

PTI

Updated:August 6, 2018, 3:08 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Delhi Chartered Accountant Shot at Allegedly after She Ended Relationship
(Representative photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: A man allegedly shot at a 24-year-old woman in Delhi's Bharat Nagar area after she broke-up with him, police said.
The incident took place Friday night, following which the man was arrested, they said.

They were in a relationship but the woman ended it. He attacked the victim at her relative's house, police said.

The condition of the woman, who is a chartered accountant, is stable. The accused, who works with a jagran mandal, had been harassing the woman, they said.

Yesterday, when he learnt that the woman was at her relative's house, he went there, and shot at her as soon as she opened the door, police said. Hearing the gunshots, the victim's relatives rushed to the spot and took her to a hospital, they said.

The man was arrested from Shahdara, police said.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Friendship Day: Bollywood's Lessons On Friendship

Friendship Day: Bollywood's Lessons On Friendship

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...