English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Delhi Chef Stabs Wife to Death on Her Birthday After Tiff Over Trivial Issue
Police said accused Rajesh Singh Chauhan, 34, was arrested on Wednesday morning from a south Delhi locality, hours after he stabbed his wife Renu, 30, at least half a dozen times and fled.
Image for representation only.
Loading...
New Delhi: A hotel chef has been arrested on the charge of stabbing his wife to death on her birthday after a quarrel over a trivial issue, police said on Wednesday.
Police said accused Rajesh Singh Chauhan, 34, was arrested on Wednesday morning from a south Delhi locality, hours after he stabbed his wife Renu, 30, at least half a dozen times and fled.
"Rajesh and Renu had a heated argument over a trivial issue at their Khanpur J.J Colony home around 11.45 p.m. on Tuesday. Rajesh beat up Renu in front of their minor son and stabbed her with a kitchen knife multiple times," Deputy Commissioner of Police Romil Baaniya said.
As Renu cried for help, alarming neighbours, Rajesh escaped from the spot. Police took the woman to a hospital, where she was declared brought dead on arrival.
Police said the couple often had heated arguments over minor issues. The accused works as a chef at a hotel in Mahipalpur area.
Also Watch
Police said accused Rajesh Singh Chauhan, 34, was arrested on Wednesday morning from a south Delhi locality, hours after he stabbed his wife Renu, 30, at least half a dozen times and fled.
"Rajesh and Renu had a heated argument over a trivial issue at their Khanpur J.J Colony home around 11.45 p.m. on Tuesday. Rajesh beat up Renu in front of their minor son and stabbed her with a kitchen knife multiple times," Deputy Commissioner of Police Romil Baaniya said.
As Renu cried for help, alarming neighbours, Rajesh escaped from the spot. Police took the woman to a hospital, where she was declared brought dead on arrival.
Police said the couple often had heated arguments over minor issues. The accused works as a chef at a hotel in Mahipalpur area.
Also Watch
-
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
Draft NRC Fallout : Mamata Leads Opposition Charge , Centre Cites SC Order
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
Monday 30 July , 2018 Draft NRC Fallout : Mamata Leads Opposition Charge , Centre Cites SC Order
Friday 27 July , 2018 Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Thursday 26 July , 2018 What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Monday 23 July , 2018 No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- New 2018 Renault Kwid Launched in India for Rs 2.67 Lakh, Gets Added Features
- 'My Wife Went on Honeymoon Without Me': Anil Kapoor Revisits His 45-Year-Old Relationship
- Suhana Khan Looks Ultra Glam in her Debut Magazine Photoshoot; See Pics
- Researchers Have Found Who Wrote Beatles Song 'In My Life' Finally Ending the Paul McCartney vs John Lennon Fight
- Outstanding Kohli Won't Get Bullied, Says Old Nemesis Anderson
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...