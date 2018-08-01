GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Delhi Chef Stabs Wife to Death on Her Birthday After Tiff Over Trivial Issue

Police said accused Rajesh Singh Chauhan, 34, was arrested on Wednesday morning from a south Delhi locality, hours after he stabbed his wife Renu, 30, at least half a dozen times and fled.

IANS

Updated:August 1, 2018, 10:25 PM IST
New Delhi: A hotel chef has been arrested on the charge of stabbing his wife to death on her birthday after a quarrel over a trivial issue, police said on Wednesday.

Police said accused Rajesh Singh Chauhan, 34, was arrested on Wednesday morning from a south Delhi locality, hours after he stabbed his wife Renu, 30, at least half a dozen times and fled.

"Rajesh and Renu had a heated argument over a trivial issue at their Khanpur J.J Colony home around 11.45 p.m. on Tuesday. Rajesh beat up Renu in front of their minor son and stabbed her with a kitchen knife multiple times," Deputy Commissioner of Police Romil Baaniya said.

As Renu cried for help, alarming neighbours, Rajesh escaped from the spot. Police took the woman to a hospital, where she was declared brought dead on arrival.

Police said the couple often had heated arguments over minor issues. The accused works as a chef at a hotel in Mahipalpur area.

