Delhi: Chhath Puja Concludes as Devotees Pay Obeisance to Rising Sun
1-MIN READ

Delhi: Chhath Puja Concludes as Devotees Pay Obeisance to Rising Sun

PTI

Last Updated: October 31, 2022, 11:25 IST

New Delhi, India

Devotees perform rituals of 'Chhath Puja', at Sonia Vihar in New Delhi, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

Devotees perform rituals of 'Chhath Puja', at Sonia Vihar in New Delhi, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

The twoday Chhath Puja celebrations concluded on Monday with devotees offering prayers to the rising Sun at several ghats in the national capital.

The two-day Chhath Puja celebrations concluded on Monday with devotees offering prayers to the rising Sun at several ghats in the national capital.

The women, holding a 36-hour-long fast, performed the rituals in knee-deep waters and gave “arghya” of cow milk and water to the rising Sun.

Thousands of devotees thronged ghats and makeshift ponds in Delhi to worship the Sun God on the final day of the festival.

After two years of Covid-induced restrictions, Chhath Puja saw a lot of enthusiasm among the devotees, more so among people from Purvanchal where the festival takes its root.

Chhath puja is celebrated on the sixth day after Diwali and is also known as Surya Sashthi as it is dedicated to the Sun God. It is one of the most popular festivals in eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

The Delhi government made 1,100 ghats for Chhath Puja across the city this year and a budget of Rs 25 crore was earmarked for the preparations for the festival.

first published:October 31, 2022, 11:25 IST
last updated:October 31, 2022, 11:25 IST