Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, Who Accused CM Arvind Kejriwal of Assault, Transferred

Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, who was allegedly assaulted at chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence in February this year, has been transferred to the Department of Telecommunications, an official order stated.An order of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) on Saturday said Prakash has been posted as additional secretary in the Department of Telecommunications.Prakash, a 1986-batch IAS officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre, was in the news for his stand-off with the Kejriwal government. He had alleged assault by some Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs in the presence of Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia at the chief minister's residence in February this year. Kejriwal, along with 12 AAP MLAs, was accused in the case but was later granted bail by the Delhi High Court.Delhi's Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Manoj Parida, who hails from Odisha and is also an officer of the 1986 batch of the AGMUT, is in the race for the new chief secretary of Delhi.Jalaj Srivastava, additional secretary in the Department of Agriculture Cooperation and Farmers Welfare, was also transferred. He was posted as additional secretary in the Inland Waterways Authority of India, the DoPT order said.