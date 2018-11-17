English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, Who Accused CM Arvind Kejriwal of Assault, Transferred
Anshu Prakash will now be the Additional Secretary of the Department of Telecommunications.
File image of Anshu Prakash. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, who was allegedly assaulted at chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence in February this year, has been transferred to the Department of Telecommunications, an official order stated.
An order of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) on Saturday said Prakash has been posted as additional secretary in the Department of Telecommunications.
Prakash, a 1986-batch IAS officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre, was in the news for his stand-off with the Kejriwal government. He had alleged assault by some Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs in the presence of Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia at the chief minister's residence in February this year. Kejriwal, along with 12 AAP MLAs, was accused in the case but was later granted bail by the Delhi High Court.
Delhi's Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Manoj Parida, who hails from Odisha and is also an officer of the 1986 batch of the AGMUT, is in the race for the new chief secretary of Delhi.
Jalaj Srivastava, additional secretary in the Department of Agriculture Cooperation and Farmers Welfare, was also transferred. He was posted as additional secretary in the Inland Waterways Authority of India, the DoPT order said.
An order of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) on Saturday said Prakash has been posted as additional secretary in the Department of Telecommunications.
Prakash, a 1986-batch IAS officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre, was in the news for his stand-off with the Kejriwal government. He had alleged assault by some Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs in the presence of Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia at the chief minister's residence in February this year. Kejriwal, along with 12 AAP MLAs, was accused in the case but was later granted bail by the Delhi High Court.
Delhi's Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Manoj Parida, who hails from Odisha and is also an officer of the 1986 batch of the AGMUT, is in the race for the new chief secretary of Delhi.
Jalaj Srivastava, additional secretary in the Department of Agriculture Cooperation and Farmers Welfare, was also transferred. He was posted as additional secretary in the Inland Waterways Authority of India, the DoPT order said.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
-
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
Monday 12 November , 2018 Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's Latest Pic from Chooda Ceremony is All Things Love; See Here
- Bohemian Rhapsody Movie Review: Rami Malek Effectively Captures Freddie Mercury's Pain
- Watch Makeup Artist Behind James Cameron's Avatar Turn Akshay Kumar into Beast for 2.0
- 1st Ducati Panigale V4 Speciale Superbike Worth Rs 51.81 Lakh Arrives in India
- Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 Spied Completely Undisguised, Interiors Spied Too
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...