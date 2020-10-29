Delhi Chokes Again as Air Quality Deteriorates to 'Very Poor' With Rise of Pollutants

With the rise of pollutants in the atmosphere and decreased wind speed, air quality in the national capital deteriorated to 'very poor' category on Thursday morning.

As per Delhi Pollution Control Committee data, the Air Quality Index (AQI) is at 376 in RK Puram, 384 in ITO, 311 in Lodhi Road, 387 in Punjabi Bagh- all four in the 'very poor' category while AQI in Jahangirpuri, Anand Vihar entered 'severe' category and was recorded at 420 and 401 respectively.

The average AQI was recorded at 381 in 'very poor' category, as per data by System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

An AQI between 0and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate',201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

#WATCH: Air quality deteriorates in Delhi with the rise of pollutants in the atmosphere; visuals from near Azadpur Mandi. Air Quality Index is at 420 in Jahangirpuri, in 'severe' category, as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. pic.twitter.com/f87OZ9Jfh5 — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2020

The concentration of major air pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 remained either in very poor or severe categories, according to the AQI maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Meanwhile, on Wednesday in the NCR region- parts of Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon and Faridabad the air quality largely remained in the ‘very poor’ category.

As a possible health impact, the CPCB also states, an AQI in the very poor category can lead to respiratory illness on prolonged exposure, while poor air can cause breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure. Stop outdoor activity in the early morning and after sunset times. Avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and opt for a short walk instead of a jog and take more breaks, SAFAR suggests.

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has also been implemented in the Delhi-NCR from October 15 to check air pollution, which spikes around this time every year.