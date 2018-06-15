English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Delhi Chokes, But Babus Give Minister's Pollution Control Meeting a Miss
The recent dust storm in western parts of India have deteriorated Delhi's air quality, with Air Quality Index going beyond the severe mark.
Representative image (Burhaan Kinu via Getty Images)
New Delhi: While Delhi continues to suffer from poor air quality, the deadlock between the Delhi Government and the bureaucracy seems to be worsening rather than improving.
Delhi's Environment Minister, Imran Hussain, called for a fresh review meeting on Friday and two of the top bureaucrats in the environment ministry did not turn up. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders released the notice for the meeting as well as the attendance sheet, which did not have the names of the two bureaucrats in question.
"Delhi environment minister called a meeting at 5 pm. This was to review everything decided in the meeting on Thursday. Two IAS officers were called. These were the environment secretary and special secretary (environment). The meeting ended in two hours and they did not turn up. We have an attendance sheet," AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj told reporters at the party's head office.
Hussain had attended a meeting at the LG's residence on Thursday, where a host of pollution control measures were decided upon. "Construction work across Delhi has been stopped till Sunday. We asked all agencies to cover any construction site that could lead to dust. We also asked agencies to do sprinkling and mechanical sweeping. Agencies, especially MCD and PWD, have been asked to crackdown on burning of leaves and garbage," Hussain said.
According to the AAP, officers have been missing meetings since February. Since February 22, Hussain alone has issued at least 13 notices for meetings.
"IAS officers don't turn up for pollution or education or water logging meetings. But they provided mattresses to BJP leaders. Imran Hussain has requested multiple meetings since February 22 and IAS officers have simply refused to come. Not a single IAS officer has turned up for meetings called by any minister," said AAP leader, Atishi Marlena.
Also Watch
Delhi's Environment Minister, Imran Hussain, called for a fresh review meeting on Friday and two of the top bureaucrats in the environment ministry did not turn up. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders released the notice for the meeting as well as the attendance sheet, which did not have the names of the two bureaucrats in question.
"Delhi environment minister called a meeting at 5 pm. This was to review everything decided in the meeting on Thursday. Two IAS officers were called. These were the environment secretary and special secretary (environment). The meeting ended in two hours and they did not turn up. We have an attendance sheet," AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj told reporters at the party's head office.
Hussain had attended a meeting at the LG's residence on Thursday, where a host of pollution control measures were decided upon. "Construction work across Delhi has been stopped till Sunday. We asked all agencies to cover any construction site that could lead to dust. We also asked agencies to do sprinkling and mechanical sweeping. Agencies, especially MCD and PWD, have been asked to crackdown on burning of leaves and garbage," Hussain said.
According to the AAP, officers have been missing meetings since February. Since February 22, Hussain alone has issued at least 13 notices for meetings.
"IAS officers don't turn up for pollution or education or water logging meetings. But they provided mattresses to BJP leaders. Imran Hussain has requested multiple meetings since February 22 and IAS officers have simply refused to come. Not a single IAS officer has turned up for meetings called by any minister," said AAP leader, Atishi Marlena.
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
-
Friday 15 June , 2018
No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Here's why BJP is reaching out to its allies
-
Tuesday 05 June , 2018
Where is 2017 Gorakhpur Tragedy Accused Dr. Kafeel Ahmed Khan Now?
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
Friday 15 June , 2018 No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Here's why BJP is reaching out to its allies
Tuesday 05 June , 2018 Where is 2017 Gorakhpur Tragedy Accused Dr. Kafeel Ahmed Khan Now?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Ashwin Now has Zaheer Khan in his Shadow, Becomes Fourth Highest Wicket-taker in Tests for India
- Tim Cook Reveals How Apple Takes Care of Its Employees With This One Simple Health Tip
- Eid Mubarak 2018: Here's How You Can Make a Style Statement This Festive Season
- Suzuki Swift Sport Red Devil Limited Edition Revealed Ahead of Launch
- Story of Missing Donkeys: How Africa's Beasts of Burden Are Falling Prey to China's Health Fad