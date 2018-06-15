Delhi Chokes, But Babus Give Minister's Pollution Control Meeting a Miss

While Delhi continues to suffer from poor air quality, the deadlock between the Delhi Government and the bureaucracy seems to be worsening rather than improving.Delhi's Environment Minister, Imran Hussain, called for a fresh review meeting on Friday and two of the top bureaucrats in the environment ministry did not turn up. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders released the notice for the meeting as well as the attendance sheet, which did not have the names of the two bureaucrats in question."Delhi environment minister called a meeting at 5 pm. This was to review everything decided in the meeting on Thursday. Two IAS officers were called. These were the environment secretary and special secretary (environment). The meeting ended in two hours and they did not turn up. We have an attendance sheet," AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj told reporters at the party's head office.Hussain had attended a meeting at the LG's residence on Thursday, where a host of pollution control measures were decided upon. "Construction work across Delhi has been stopped till Sunday. We asked all agencies to cover any construction site that could lead to dust. We also asked agencies to do sprinkling and mechanical sweeping. Agencies, especially MCD and PWD, have been asked to crackdown on burning of leaves and garbage," Hussain said.According to the AAP, officers have been missing meetings since February. Since February 22, Hussain alone has issued at least 13 notices for meetings."IAS officers don't turn up for pollution or education or water logging meetings. But they provided mattresses to BJP leaders. Imran Hussain has requested multiple meetings since February 22 and IAS officers have simply refused to come. Not a single IAS officer has turned up for meetings called by any minister," said AAP leader, Atishi Marlena.