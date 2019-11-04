'Delhi Choking Every Year, We Aren't Able to do Anything: SC Slams Authorities over Stubble Burning
A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta took serious note of crop burning in Punjab, Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh and said it cannot go unabated every year.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday slammed authorities for failing to curb pollution in Delhi-NCR and said they have left people to die. A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta took serious note of crop burning in Punjab, Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh and said it cannot go unabated every year.
"Can we survive in this atmosphere? This is not the way we can survive," the bench said. "Delhi is choking every year and we are not able to do anything. Question is that every year this is happening," the bench said, adding, "It cannot be done in a civilised country".
The bench was told by senior advocate Aparajita Singh, who is assisting the apex court as an amicus curiae in the air pollution matter, that as per the Centre's affidavit crop burning has gone up by 7 per cent in Punjab and is down by 17 per cent in Haryana.
The bench called the pollution in Delhi-NCR as atrocious and said no one is safe even inside homes.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Gauri Khan Posts Pic of the Khan Family, Struggles to Fit Everyone in One Frame
- Want to Protect Your Child From The 999 AQI Air? Here Are Some Air Purifiers
- Hrithik Roshan's Cousin Pashmina to Make Her Bollywood Debut in 2020
- Indians Want to Shift National Capital From Smog-Choked Delhi as Toxic Air Engulfs NCR
- Dell XPS 13 7390 Review: By Far The Best Windows Ultrabook That Money Can Buy