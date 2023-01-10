CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Delhi: CISF Jawan Shoots Himself Dead at IGI Airport
1-MIN READ

Delhi: CISF Jawan Shoots Himself Dead at IGI Airport

PTI

Last Updated: January 10, 2023, 20:35 IST

New Delhi, India

The constable-rank jawan has been identified as Jitendra Kumar (Shutterstock)

The jawan shot himself using the 9mm pistol inside a bathroom at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport around 3:45 pm

A CISF jawan allegedly ended his life at Delhi’s IGI airport by shooting himself from his service weapon on Tuesday, officials said.

The constable-rank jawan has been identified as Jitendra Kumar.

The jawan shot himself using the 9mm pistol inside a bathroom at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport around 3:45 pm, they said.

The police are investigating the incident even as senior Central Industrial Security  Force (CISF) officials reached the spot.

Disclaimer:This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

