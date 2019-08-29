Delhi Civic Body Reports 75 Dengue, 131 Malaria Cases from National Capital Region in August

With the onset of moonsoon, the National Capital Region of India faces the danger of spreading of several mosquito-borne diseases. Just like every year, malaria and dengue seem to be the two most fatal monsoon diseases for the city folks. The national capital has reported 75 cases of dengue, while there have been 131 malaria cases so far, in the month of August, as declared in the latest municipal report.

The numbers and figures have been given by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), which tabulates data on vector-borne diseases for the city. The report presented by SDMC has mentioned the cases that have been reported till August 24.

On the other hand, while the year 2018 saw 2,798 dengue cases and four deaths, 2017 also proved to be a bad year of the health with 4,726 dengue cases and 10 reported deaths.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday, August 28, announced a special campaign to combat dengue that will involve wide participation of people in the city in order to prevent the spread of vector-borne diseases. In his meeting, Chief Minister Kejriwal also briefed that he himself along with his ministers and government officials will help check mosquito-breeding during the monsoon.

However, dengue and malaria are not the only two mosquito-borne diseases that have been reported in the national capital. In addition to them, at least 21 cases of chikungunya have also been reported this year.

Talking about the large difference between malaria and dengue cases, a senior doctor at a government-run facility said both dengue and malaria have different carriers. Therefore, it is not unusual for malaria cases to be reported in larger number compared to dengue. He also advised people to take all precautions, like wearing full-sleeve clothes and not allowing breeding of mosquito larvae inside homes.

“Water coolers should be dried up when not in use as dengue infection carrying mosquitoes breed there a lot. Mosquito nets should be used at home,” the doctor said. It is to be noted that while the cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, the period may stretch to mid-December. As mentioned in the report, no case of vector-borne disease was reported till January 13 this year.

