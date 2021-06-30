Delhi Clocks 94 New Covid Cases, Six Deaths in Last 24 Hours

The national capital reported 94 fresh COVID-19 cases and six related fatalities on Wednesday, according to a health department bulletin. The positivity rate stood at 0.12 per cent, it said.

Delhi had recorded 101 fresh COVID-19 cases, with a positivity rate of 0.15 per cent, and four deaths due to the disease on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, in a first, Delhi on Tuesday reported five cases of Cytomegalovirus (CVM) related rectal bleeding in COVID-19 patients in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

The hospital said that some patients came in complaining of rectal bleeding, which upon diagnosis was linked to Cytomegalovirus. All these patients experienced this condition after testing positive for Covid-19.

According to a report prepared by a group of senior doctors in Sir Ganga Ram hospital, these cases were detected during the second wave of Covid-19 in April-May. All the patients were otherwise Covid immunocompetent and experienced rectal bleeding and pain in the abdomen after about 20 to 30 days of testing positive for Covid-19. Doctors said two patients had massive bleeding and one required emergency lifesaving surgery in the form of removal of right side of the colon. One of them succumbed due to massive bleeding and severe Covid chest disease.

Cytomegalovirus or CMV is a common virus. According to Mayo Clinic, once the body gets infected with this virus, it retains it for life. The virus rarely causes problems in healthy people but can severely impact people with a weakened immunity system. The virus spreads easily through an infected person’s blood, saliva, urine or other body fluids and is related to the herpes virus, which gives cold sores.

(With PTI inputs)

