Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Along with His Parents, Gets Covidshield Shots, Says 'We Are Fit

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with his parents Gobind Ram Kejriwal and Gita Devi, took the first shot of the COVISHIELD vaccine at the capital’s premier and largest COVID-19 facility, the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital on Thursday. As he walked out of the hospital, the Delhi CM urged people to get vaccinated at the earliest.

“My parents and I got vaccinated at the LNJP hospital and we have faced no difficulty. As you all can see, we are fit,” he said, urging people to come forward and get their doses of vaccines. “It is a good thing that the vaccine is available to fight the coronavirus. I would like to appeal to all those who are eligible to get vaccinated,” he said.

As senior citizens, both his parents are eligible for the vaccine. Meanwhile, CM Kejriwal (51) has diabetes as a co-morbidity, making him eligible for the shot. Besides, he suffers from chronic cough.

Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri @ArvindKejriwal and his parents received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccine today at the LNJP Hospital. pic.twitter.com/Yhi7XgklfP— CMO Delhi (@CMODelhi) March 4, 2021

On the need to further enhance facilities in Delhi for vaccination, Kejriwal said that his government is in touch with the Centre and will act as per the latter’s directions.

“I have taken the vaccine and all ministers are also taking it. Whatever apprehensions were there in the minds of people, are slowly being removed,” he said, dismissing the need for any campaign to instil confidence in people for the vaccine shots.

The world’s largest vaccination drive, which began on January 16, has inoculated 1.63 crore people so far, as per the government data. However, vaccine hesitancy is a reality with even health care professionals staying away.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the Bharat Biotech Covaxin in AIIMS on March 1 and had tweeted, “Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS.”

“Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free! (SIC),” he said.