Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Announces Rs 1-Crore Help for Kin of IAF Personnel Killed in AN-32 Crash

Thirteen IAF personnel were killed on June 3 when the AN-32 aircraft, which had taken off from the Johrat Air Force station in Assam.

Updated:June 22, 2019, 7:46 AM IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Announces Rs 1-Crore Help for Kin of IAF Personnel Killed in AN-32 Crash
File photo of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced Rs 1-crore assistance to the family of Air Force personnel Rajesh Kumar who lost his life in the AN-32 crash recently. Kejriwal also met Kumar's family here and assured that a job would be given to the family member of the deceased.

Thirteen IAF personnel were killed when the AN-32 aircraft, which had taken off from the Johrat Air Force station in Assam for Mechuka along Indo-China border, crashed on June 3. Mortal remains of the 12 other IAF personnel were flown to Delhi.

"Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal paid visit and offered his condolences to the family of Late Rajesh Kumar, who recently lost his life in AN-32 crash. Chief Minister announced to give Rs 1 crore compensation to the family and also a job to kin," the Aam Aadmi Party tweeted.

Edited by: Karan Anand
