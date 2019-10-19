Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Inaugurates 100 New Mohalla Clinics

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday inaugurated 100 newly-constructed mohalla clinics, a primary health service aimed at providing medical facility to people in their neighbourhood.

With this, Delhi now has 302 mohalla clinics.

Speaking at an event in Wazirabad here, the chief minister said that next month, 100 more mohalla clinics will come up and the AAP government plans to set up such health facility on every kilometre in the city.

The chief minister said that in the last five years, the AAP dispensation has executed several public-welfare works "which no government in the country has done till now".

Kejriwal said that earlier, people would travel long distance to get medical treatment, but since the mohalla clinics have been set up, people have been getting health facility in their neighbourhood.

He said the Aam Aadmi Party government's mohalla clinics are being lauded across the world. Kejriwal also said that the government will soon set up mohalla clinics on rented accommodation.

This is for the first time in the world that 100 primary health centres are being opened for public in one go, he claimed.

According to Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, the newly-inaugurated 100 mohalla clinics will be treating more than 36 lakh patients every year, which will strengthen primary healthcare system.

On his part, Jain said that in 70 years, only 260 dispensaries were opened in the city, but in last few years, over 302 mohalla clinics, which offer 212 types of tests free of cost, have been set up.

The AAP government has set a target of 1,000 mohalla clinics across the city.

