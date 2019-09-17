Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Invites Union Health Minister to Join Anti-dengue Campaign

Mere days after Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan hit out at the AAP government over regularisation of unauthorised colonies, the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal invited him to participate in the anti-dengue campaign and help make it a “huge success”, according to a PTI report. The national capital has seen a spike in mosquito-borne diseases like dengue, chikungunya and malaria following the monsoon which left behind a number of areas of stagnant water in the urban poor locales.

In a letter to Vardhan, the Delhi chief minister urged him to direct central government employees to participate in his government’s ‘10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute’ campaign against the disease.

Notably, last week, Vardhan had blasted the Kejriwal government at a press conference, accusing it of doing nothing to regularise unauthorised colonies in the city. He further said that Kejriwal is “betraying” poor people living there.

Now, a statement from the CM’s office said that Kejriwal has invited the Union Health minister to participate in the dengue awareness campaign, ‘10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute’, aimed to ensure the prevention of vector-borne diseases in the national capital.

In the letter, Kejriwal invited the Union Health Minister and all central government ministers to participate in this campaign, telling him that their participation will inspire many others to participate.

The chief minister informed that the Delhi government has directed its employees to participate in the campaign and check their homes at 10 am every Sunday and their offices at 11 am every Friday for stagnant water.

He further went on to write, "I would, therefore, request you to issue a similar appeal to all the central government employees since a large number of the Centre’s officers and employees reside in the city."

Highlighting the importance of public participation to make the campaign against dengue a success, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal recalled that the initiative of ‘Odd-Even’ in the fight against air pollution was a success due to collective efforts of everyone.

The anti-dengue campaign of the AAP government was launched on September 1 and will continue till mid-November. The campaign involves people checking for stagnant water in their houses and surroundings for 10 minutes at 10 am on Sundays to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal had said, "My family and I inspected our home today to make sure there is no standing clean water in any part of the house. This is the best way to protect your family from dengue. I am happy to see people across Delhi participate in this campaign. #10Hafte10Baje10Minute."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.