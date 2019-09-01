Delhi CM Inspects His Home for Stagnant Water as He Launches Special Campaign against Dengue

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday launched his special mass campaign against dengue by inspecting his home for stagnant water to prevent the spread of mosquito-borne diseases.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said, "My family and I inspected our home today to make sure there is no standing clean water in any part of the house. This is the best way to protect your family from dengue. I am happy to see people across Delhi participate in this campaign. #10Hafte10Baje10Minute."

At a press conference on Wednesday, Kejriwal had appealed to Delhi residents to give 10 minutes every Sunday — from September 1 till November 15 — to ensure there's no stagnant water in their houses or surroundings to prevent the breeding of dengue-carrier mosquitoes.

The chief minister had said efforts like establishing Mohalla Clinics and fever clinics have led to 80 percent decrease in dengue and Chikungunya cases in the last four years.

"We are trying hard to ensure that this year there will be no deaths due to dengue and chikungunya," he had said.

The Delhi government on Friday asked all agencies and departments concerned to convert the fight against dengue into a mass movement to ensure that mosquitoes, which spread vector-borne diseases, do not breed in the city.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.