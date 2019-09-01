Delhi CM Inspects His Home for Stagnant Water as He Launches Special Campaign against Dengue
Kejriwal had appealed to Delhi residents to give 10 minutes every Sunday — from September 1 till November 15 — to ensure there's no stagnant water in their houses or surroundings to prevent the breeding of dengue-carrier mosquitoes.
CM Arvind Kejriwal inspects standing water in his own house. (Image: Arvind Kejriwal/Twitter)
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday launched his special mass campaign against dengue by inspecting his home for stagnant water to prevent the spread of mosquito-borne diseases.
Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said, "My family and I inspected our home today to make sure there is no standing clean water in any part of the house. This is the best way to protect your family from dengue. I am happy to see people across Delhi participate in this campaign. #10Hafte10Baje10Minute."
At a press conference on Wednesday, Kejriwal had appealed to Delhi residents to give 10 minutes every Sunday — from September 1 till November 15 — to ensure there's no stagnant water in their houses or surroundings to prevent the breeding of dengue-carrier mosquitoes.
The chief minister had said efforts like establishing Mohalla Clinics and fever clinics have led to 80 percent decrease in dengue and Chikungunya cases in the last four years.
"We are trying hard to ensure that this year there will be no deaths due to dengue and chikungunya," he had said.
The Delhi government on Friday asked all agencies and departments concerned to convert the fight against dengue into a mass movement to ensure that mosquitoes, which spread vector-borne diseases, do not breed in the city.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Neetu Kapoor Says Ranbir was in Tears and Denial When He Learnt Rishi Kapoor had Cancer
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: If You Can, Loudly Say Shut up And Take My Money
- Yashaswini Singh Wins Gold to Secure 9th Olympic Quota for India
- 'Mr Beast' Leaves Customers Emotional After Giving Away Free Cars Worth Rs 72 Lakh
- Emilia Clarke 'Mother of Dragons' is in India, and Monkeys are 'Robbing' Her Blind