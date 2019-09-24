Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Tells Citizens to be a Champion in Fight Against Dengue

On the fourth Sunday of the ‘10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute’ campaign that Arvind Kejriwal's Delhi governmet has been carrying out against the mosquito-borne disease dengue, the Chief Minister appealed to the people of the national capital to become champions in the fight against the disease, reported The Hindu.

He further asked people to nominate others on social media to post pictures of themselves checking out their residences to find out mosquito hotsposts and eliminate the breeding of mosquitoes in an attempt at curbing mosquito-borne diseases like dengue, malaria and chikungunya.

Notably, CM Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and posted, "Today, after checking my house for 10 minutes, I called 10 of my friends and encouraged them to check their houses. This time we have to defeat dengue.#DilliKeChampion."

The Hindu report further stated that the Delhi CM also released a video of himself checking his home and urged Delhiites to not only inspect their homes but also post the message on WhatsApp groups.

He asked them to caption the images, "I have inspected my house for dengue. You also do the same”. By doing so, he said, Delhiites would become champion against dengue.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier in the month launched his special mass campaign, under the name "10 Hafte-10 Baje-10 Minute" (10 weeks-10o'clock-10 minutes), against dengue by inspecting his home for stagnant water to prevent the spread of mosquito-borne diseases.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal had written, "My family and I inspected our home today to make sure there is no standing clean water in any part of the house. This is the best way to protect your family from dengue. I am happy to see people across Delhi participate in this campaign. #10Hafte10Baje10Minute."

Notably, dengue is a fast emerging pandemic-prone viral disease in many parts of the world that is a mosquito-borne viral infection that causes severe flu-like illness and sometimes leads to a complication called severe dengue.

According to WHO, the full life cycle of dengue fever virus involves the role of mosquito as a transmitter (or vector) and humans as the main victim and source of infection.

