News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Cricket#NarendraModi#Bitcoin
News18» News»India»Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to Address 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' at Meerut on Feb 28
1-MIN READ

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to Address 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' at Meerut on Feb 28

File photo: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tears copies of new farm laws as he speaks at Delhi Legislative Assembly, on December 17, 2020. (PTI Photo)

File photo: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tears copies of new farm laws as he speaks at Delhi Legislative Assembly, on December 17, 2020. (PTI Photo)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has strongly come out in favour of the farmers protesting the new farms laws. Kejriwal has visited Delhi's Singhu border, a major protest site, twice and expressed his support to the farmers.

AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address a 'kisan mahapanchayat' at Meerut on February 28 in support of farmers protesting the Centre's new agri laws, the party said on Monday. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has strongly come out in favour of the farmers protesting the new farms laws. Kejriwal has visited Delhi's Singhu border, a major protest site, twice and expressed his support to the farmers.

"AAP National Convenor @ArvindKejriwal to address a Kisan Mahapanchayat in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh on 28th February, 2021. Aam Aadmi Party has convened a Mahapanchayat to support the demands of the protesting farmers," the AAP said in a tweet.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...