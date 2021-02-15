Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to Address 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' at Meerut on Feb 28

AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address a 'kisan mahapanchayat' at Meerut on February 28 in support of farmers protesting the Centre's new agri laws, the party said on Monday. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has strongly come out in favour of the farmers protesting the new farms laws. Kejriwal has visited Delhi's Singhu border, a major protest site, twice and expressed his support to the farmers.

