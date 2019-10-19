Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to Inaugurate 100 More Mohalla Clinics Today

Delhi will get 100 more mohalla clinics on Saturday, which will be inaugurated and dedicated to the national capital by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. There are currently 201 mohalla clinics operational across the national capital.

These mohalla clinics are part of the Delhi government's push to set up 1,000 neighbourhood clinics in the national capital, one in every 5-kilometer radius.

An official in the health department said that the Delhi government is planning to make at least 500 mohalla clinics operational by the end on 2019, The Times of India reported.

At least 10 people have donated plots to start the clinics, he added.

The report said that the work is underway to open mohalla clinics at three metro stations, five vegetable markets and three inter-state bus terminals.

According to Health Minister Satyendra Jain, the Delhi government will install CCTV cameras at all mohalla clinics.

Further, the mohalla clinics, which are presently operational, have treated 1.69 crore patients so far, and have conducted almost 16 lakh tests. All the clinics together attend about 35,000 to 40,000 patients each day, which is about 20 percent of all the patients treated in Delhi government healthcare facilities.

The Delhi government had planned to set up mohalla clinics to decongest the government hospitals and ensure that no one is deprived of healthcare facilities.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.