Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to Make an 'Important Announcement' at 12 pm Today

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that he will make a “big announcement” for the people of Delhi at 12 pm.

“I will make a big and an imp announcement for the people of Delhi at 12 noon,” the Delhi chief minister said in a tweet.

I will make a big and an imp announcement for the people of Delhi at 12 noon — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 6, 2022

Earlier on Tuesday, Kejriwal had alleged there are talks that the Centre may dissolve Delhi Assembly and convert the city into a full Union territory, adding that any such move will face stiff resistance from residents.

Speaking in the Delhi Assembly on the second day of the monsoon session, he claimed there are talks that there will be no elections here.

“There are talks that they (BJP) will convert Delhi into a full Union Territory (UT) and there will be no next elections. By hating Kejriwal, you have started hating the country,” Arvind Kejriwal said to BJP MLAs in the House. He added, “Kejriwal is not important, but the county is.”

