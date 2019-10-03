Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Urges School Students to Turn 'Dengue Warriors'

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday encouraged students of schools to become "dengue warriors" and generate awareness in their neighbourhoods about the anti-dengue "10 Hafte-10 Baje-10 Minute" campaign initiated by the Delhi government.

Arvind Kejriwal announced that students will soon be given "dengue kits" in schools which will include pamphlets about the campaign explaining how mosquitoes spreading dengue breed and how it can be avoided.

The Chief Minister took a "dengue prevention class" via video conferencing and asked students to spread awareness about the anti-dengue campaign of his government in their locality.

Launched on September 8, the Delhi government’s anti-dengue drive urged people to assign 10 minutes at 10am every Sunday for 10 weeks to ensure no stagnant water is present in their homes which could allow breeding of infected mosquitoes. The campaign will conclude on November 15.

Kejriwal said students should participate in the anti-dengue campaign and be ambassadors in the neighbourhood to encourage people to constantly check their houses and change or remove any accumulated water.

“The kits will also have stickers saying ‘my house is dengue free’. Once you have checked your houses, paste the sticker outside your house. There will also be ‘dengue warriors’ badges for students in the kits,” he said.

The Delhi Chief Minister, on Monday, interacted with principals of government and private schools and directed them to encourage students to take the message of making houses in their neighbourhood dengue free by maintaining cleanliness. The schools were asked to make arrangements for the interaction as well as for screening of a film about the Delhi government's anti-dengue campaign.

Kejriwal told students that in a fortnight he would be talking to them about reducing pollution. “Next, we have to ensure pollution also reduces in the national capital. You must have heard that pollution levels have gone down in the national capital. I will be coming back in next few days to talk to you about how we can reduce pollution,” the Chief Minister said.

