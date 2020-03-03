Take the pledge to vote

Delhi CM Calls Urgent Meeting with Health Minister, Top Officials on Coronavirus

The move comes a day after a case of the novel coronavirus was reported in Delhi.

PTI

Updated:March 3, 2020, 2:49 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday called an urgent meeting with Health Minister Satyendar Jain and other top officials at 3 pm on the government's preparations to deal with coronavirus, an official said.

The move comes a day after a case of the novel coronavirus was reported in the national capital.

Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev and top officials of the Health Department will be present at the meeting and will brief the chief minister about the Delhi government's preparations, the official said.

