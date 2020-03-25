Take the pledge to vote

Delhi CM Kejriwal Asks People to Stay at Home During Lockdown, Avoid Panic-Buying

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a nationwide lockdown of 21 days to check the spread of coronavirus.

PTI

Updated:March 25, 2020, 1:20 PM IST
Delhi CM Kejriwal Asks People to Stay at Home During Lockdown, Avoid Panic-Buying
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said e-passes will be issued to those associated with essential services, such as vegetable-vendors, grocers and milk-sellers, to ensure smooth supply of items of daily use in the national capital during the lockdown.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a nationwide lockdown of 21 days to check the spread of coronavirus.

In a joint press conference with Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday, Kejriwal said a helpline number would be issued for the e-passes.

He appealed to people to avoid panic-buying, assuring that the government would ensure that shops of daily use items like milk, vegetables, groceries and medicines remained open. The chief minister asserted that there was no scarcity of these essentials.

He urged people to stay at home during the lockdown period.

Baijal said the government would ensure strict implementation of the lockdown in Delhi.

The chief minister said the Delhi Police commissioner's office could be contacted on helpline number 011-23469536 in case of any problems.

