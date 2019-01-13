English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Arvind Kejriwal Gets Email Threatening Daughter's Kidnap, Security Officer Deployed
A Delhi Police official confirmed that an email was received and said it has been handed over to the Cyber Cell of the Special Cell, which is analysing it.
File photo of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Loading...
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's office has received an anonymous email, which threatens that his daughter would be kidnapped.
Sources said the Chief Minister's Office received an anonymous mail on January 9 following which the mail was forwarded to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik.
A Protective Service Officer has been deployed for Kejriwal's daughter by North district Police.
A Delhi Police official confirmed that an email was received and said it has been handed over to the Cyber Cell of the Special Cell, which is analysing it and trying to ascertain the IP address from which the email originated.
A government official said, "Delhi government had forwarded the threat email to Delhi Police Commissioner three days ago."
The official said the Delhi government has not been given any information so far by the police.
Sources said the Chief Minister's Office received an anonymous mail on January 9 following which the mail was forwarded to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik.
A Protective Service Officer has been deployed for Kejriwal's daughter by North district Police.
A Delhi Police official confirmed that an email was received and said it has been handed over to the Cyber Cell of the Special Cell, which is analysing it and trying to ascertain the IP address from which the email originated.
A government official said, "Delhi government had forwarded the threat email to Delhi Police Commissioner three days ago."
The official said the Delhi government has not been given any information so far by the police.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Rahul Gandhi Exclusive: Congress Will Fight With Full Might in UP in 2019 Elections
-
Saturday 12 January , 2019
News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
Rahul Gandhi Exclusive: Congress Will Fight With Full Might in UP in 2019 Elections
Saturday 12 January , 2019 News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Thursday 10 January , 2019 Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
Thursday 10 January , 2019 All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Friday 11 January , 2019 CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Atul Kasbekar on Casting Emraan Hashmi in Cheat India: Takes a While to Appreciate His Underplay
- Babul Supriyo Reacts Sharply on Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul’s Likely Ouster from World Cup 2019
- Oh Dam! 12,000-Year-Old Turkish Town to Be Submerged to Fight Global Warming
- PBL: Mumbai Rockets to Face Bengaluru Raptors in Final
- Mohamed Salah Penalty Keeps Liverpool's Premier League Dreams Alive
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results