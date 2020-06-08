INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Delhi CM Kejriwal Isolates After Developing Flu-like Symptoms, to Undergo Covid-19 Test Tomorrow

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a digital press conference, in New Delhi. (PTI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a digital press conference, in New Delhi. (PTI)

Officials said that the chief minister was feeling unwell since Sunday afternoon and on doctor's advice he has agreed to go for COVID-19 test on Tuesday.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 8, 2020, 2:08 PM IST
Share this:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is down with fever, sore throat and cough since Sunday afternoon, will undergo a Covid-19 test on Tuesday. Kejriwal has gone into quarantine and all his meetings have been cancelled.

Officials said that the chief minister was feeling unwell since Sunday afternoon and on doctor's advice he has agreed to go for COVID-19 test on Tuesday.

He was last seen while briefing media on Sunday afternoon where he announced measures that hospitals run by the Delhi government and private entities will only treat Delhiites during the novel coronavirus crisis. While hospitals run by the Centre will have no such restriction, and if people from other states come to the national capital for specific surgeries, they can get medical treatment at private hospitals.

So far, the national capital has recorded a total of 28,936 coronavirus cases while 812 people have succumbed to the viral infection.


Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading