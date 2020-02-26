Arvind Kejriwal Says Delhi Violence 'Alarming', Army Should be Called In
The Chief Minister said curfew should be imposed in all affected areas.
File photo of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the Army should be called in as police is unable to control the situation despite all its efforts following the violence in parts of northeast Delhi.
The Chief Minister said the situation has become "alarming", adding that he is writing to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
"I have been in touch with large no. of people whole nite (night). Situation alarming. Police, despite all its efforts, unable to control situation and instill confidence (sic)," Kejriwal tweeted.
"Army shud (should) be called in and curfew imposed in rest of affected areas immediately. Am writing to Hon'ble HM to this effect (sic)," he added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 23 January , 2020 Bal Thackeray: Maharashtra’s Charismatic Demagogue | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- WARNING! Update Your Google Chrome Browser Right Now; Nothing Else is as Important
- Social Media Divided over Kim Kardashian's 'Disturbing' Blackfishing Makeup Video
- Chris Hemsworth Delivers Iconic 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' Dialogue, Wins Hearts of Indian Fans
- 'Wearing Six-Inch Heels Liberates Women,' Says Inventor of the Louboutin
- Strangers Can Get Access to Your Private WhatsApp Groups, Here’s How to Stop Them