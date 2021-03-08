Delhi Commission for Women Honours 48 on International Women's Day

Mohinder Kaur, the 80-year-old Punjab’s farmer dadi, was given a rousing welcome on stage as she received an award from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the occasion of International Women’s Day. Kaur was honoured for her active participation in the ongoing farmers’ agitation.

Kaur gained popularity after actress Kangana Ranaut mistook her for Bilkis Bano, the 82-year-old from the anti-CAA Shaheen Bagh protest who was also named by the Time magazine among the 100 most influential people in the world.

Maharashtra’s 85-year-old Shanta Balu Pawar, whose video went viral a few months ago on social media, was also felicitated. In the viral video ‘Shanta Tai’ is seen performing stunts with a lathi. She is popularly known as ‘Warrior Aaji’ on social media.

The Delhi Chief Minister, who handed over the awards, said: “DCW always highlights stories of ordinary citizens who have done extraordinary work. The Delhi government is the only State that has provided free bus service for women, deputed Marshalls in every bus, installed CCTV cameras across Delhi.”

Kejriwal also claimed that while several states had women’s commissions, it’s only Delhi Commission for Women that is known for its work.

Some of the other prominent people awarded at the ceremony included Captain Tanya Shergill, the first woman in the country who become parade adjutant for Republic Day; CRPF’s Daredevil Biker Squad led by Inspector Seema Nag; Shikha Pandey, a member of the Indian cricket team and an Air Force jawan.

The Commission also honoured the head constable of Delhi Police, Seema Dhaka, and many other police officers who have saved lives while on duty.

Addressing the award ceremony, Delhi Commission for Women’s Chairperson Swati Maliwal said, “The Delhi Women’s Commission has shown unprecedented and incredible work in the last 5 years. The Commission has handled over 1 lakh cases in the last 5 years, more than 4.5 lakh calls have been attended by DCW’s 181 helpline and the Commission has helped rescue innumerous girls and women from different places.”

Chandrayaan 2’s women scientists were also felicitated by the Commission. Among the other awardees was Licipriya Kanguzam, one of the world’s youngest and most influential climate activists.

Social media celebrities Kusha Kapila and Dolly Singh were also honoured by the Commission for their content depicting women empowerment.